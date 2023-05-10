Magical Night for A’s Rookie Jordan Díaz

Jordan Díaz three HR night in the Bronx - Image Credit: Oakland Athletics/MLB

BRONX, NY — Jordan Díaz, Oakland’s rookie second baseman, was a force to be reckoned with last night at Yankee Stadium – hitting three home runs and totaling four RBI in the A’s 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

The 22-year-old, of Monteria, Colombia, became the first Colombian-born player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a game. Also, Díaz entered Tuesday with one career home run in 89 MLB plate appearances and is now the third rookie in Athletics franchise history to homer three times in one game.

“It’s very special for me,” Díaz said. “As a kid, I would sit in my house with my grandpa and we would always watch Yankee Stadium on TV and talk about the Yankees. For me, it’s a special day. Playing here in Yankee Stadium, it’s a dream come true.”

He added: “I know the big leagues is not going to be like that every night. But I’ve just been working on it, making some adjustments.”

Jordan Diaz becomes the 2nd-youngest player (22 years, 269 days) in Oakland Athletics history with 3 HR in a game, trailing only Mickey Cochrane in 1925 (22 years, 45 days). pic.twitter.com/3YmPgyIrjx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2023

Díaz is currently the fourth ranked prospect in the Athletics organization. To learn more about the Colombian native, his magical night and his journey to MLB, read this article posted on MLB.com by Martín Gallegos.

A’s unveil homer hammer and Díaz hammers 3 homers — Childhood spent watching Yanks in Colombia comes full circle in Bronx for prospect

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports