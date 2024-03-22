Maikel Garcia – Playing his game & having fun doing it.

Maikel see's every game as an opportunity to have fun & help the team. (Photo Latino Sports)

Phoenix, AZ – I had been travelling throughout Arizona visiting the various teams that have Spring Training facilities in here to seek out and interview every player who had been nominated to the prestigious 34th annual LatinoMVP ballot for the LatinoMVP awards.

Though I basically ask every player the same questions after first giving them a brief overview of how these awards started, I’m always interested on how each player responds. One underlying fact is that every player that I have interviewed has been extremely proud of the award and super proud to simply be nominated.

The following is our interview with Maikel José García a Venezuelan shortstop and third baseman for the Kansas City Royals who has been nominated in the category of American League Rookie for his 2023 season performance.

LS: Now that you know the history of these wards, what are your thoughts about having these awards.

MG: I am honored to be part of them knowing there are so many good players among all the Latinos that are represented in MLB and in Latin America. I feel proud to be there and be part of that.

LS: What do you about an award that is exclusively for Latino players like you?

MG: Look, it’s an honor. I think it is important for all Latinos and it would be an honor one day to win that award. I’m proud to be recognized that I was considered, they took me into account to be on that exclusive list. I am very grateful for that opportunity.

LS: You know that basically last year you had a good game. Apparently, you played so well that many journalists recognized your achievement enough to name you for this prestigious ballot. What happened last season that made you play at that level? What was it that you were doing that had you focused so well on the game.

MG: Enjoying every game on the field since it is the best baseball in the world and it is a dream that I have dreamed of since I was a child, to be at that level. And well, I just go out to have fun and play hard every day because you must go out and do things well to stay in this game for a long time.

LS: There is a saying that says that as long as you are having fun in what you do, you won’t consider it work. Is that what you are telling me?

MG: Yes, I just go out to have fun and obviously it’s a job, but I don’t see it as a job. I just go out there to play hard and help the team win, which is what we want, and try to advance to the playoffs.