MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS LAUNCH CHEVROLET ALL-STAR BALLOTING FOR THE 2022 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC

Major League Baseball marked the official start of Chevrolet All-Star Balloting with today’s 12:00 p.m. (ET) launch for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 92nd Midsummer Classic will mark the fourth to be hosted by the Dodgers, the third to be played in Los Angeles, and the second to take place at Dodger Stadium.

The 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot once again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites and the MLB App until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 30th. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms.

On Thursday, June 30th, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each League will be revealed on MLB Network at 5:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League. In addition, for the first time since two-phase balloting began in 2019, the leading vote-getter in each league during the first phase of voting will receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game and bypass the second phase of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, Phase 2 voting at the position will still take place to determine the remaining two starters among the next four outfield finalists.

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 5th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 8th. Later that night, the winners will be announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal (details to follow). During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

With the National League’s adaptation of the designated hitter, both the NL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Brian Snitker of the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, and the AL All-Star Team, led by former Dodger All-Star Dusty Baker of the defending AL Champion Houston Astros, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on July 10th during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show (details to follow).

During each phase of voting, the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2022 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 19th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 18th), All-Star Saturday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert (July 16th), the MLB Draft (July 17th-19th), Capital One All-Star Oceanfront (July 15th-17th) and MLB Live in DTLA, including Capital One PLAY BALL PARK (July 16th-19th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 92nd Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 180 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

