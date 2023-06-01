MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE SEATTLE MARINERS LAUNCH THE 2023 SCOTTS MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT FOR THE MIDSUMMER CLASSIC

Two-Phase Format of Fan Voting Returns on MLB.com and the 30 Club Sites;

MLB Network to Announce Finalists on Thursday, June 22nd; Leading Vote-Getter in Each League During Phase One to Again Receive Automatic Starting Assignment;

Four-Day Voting Period of Phase Two Begins June 26th to Determine All-Star Starters;

ESPN to Unveil Starters on Thursday, June 29th; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 2nd

Major League Baseball launched the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot at 12:00 p.m. (ET) today for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 11th at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. The 93rd Midsummer Classic will mark the third to be hosted by the Mariners and the second to take place at T-Mobile Park (2001).

The 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot once again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22nd. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms.

On Thursday, June 22nd, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each League will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League. In addition, the leading vote-getter in each league during the first phase of voting will once again receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game and bypass the second phase of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, Phase 2 voting at the position will still take place to determine the remaining two starters among the next four outfield finalists.

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, June 26th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 29th. Later that night, the winners will be announced on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (ET). During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once per 24-hour period on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2023 Midsummer Classic.

The AL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Dusty Baker of the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros, and the NL All-Star Team, led by Rob Thomson of the defending NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 2nd at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

During each phase of voting, the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Spanish-language ballots will be available to fans via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2023 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 11th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10th), All-Star Saturday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 8th), the MLB Draft (July 9th-11th), the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 7th), and Capital One All-Star Village, which includes Capital One PLAY BALL PARK (July 8th-11th). The 93rd Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TVA Sports; and worldwide by partners in 209 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit All-StarGame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

