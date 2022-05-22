MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCES AMBASSADORS OF 2022 MLB CREATOR CLASS

The Year’s “Starting 9” Bring Baseball & Lifestyle Together to Showcase the Game
MLB Provides Creators Access to Special Events to Produce Content Across Multiple Platforms
MLB unveiled the ambassadors that will be a part of the 2022 Creator Class today, a unique program designed to help discover and support new baseball-related talent on TikTok and multiple social media platforms.
Just before Opening Day, MLB called for creators who can produce great baseball content to apply for the opportunity to become brand ambassadors for the league on the popular platform. After reviewing thousands of submissions, this year’s “Starting 9” were selected. The lineup of diverse creators begin to work with MLB this week.
This year’s Creator Class will work with MLB on fun and creative content that highlights the players and game on and off-the-field through music, fashion, art and more. The ambassadors will have the opportunity to attend games and MLB events to bring fans on TikTok closer to the game. Creators will produce content for their platforms and MLB social media accounts while having the opportunity to collaborate with the other members of Creator Class. This year’s class will have unique opportunities to activate around many MLB special events including All-Star Week in Los Angeles and the 2022 Postseason.
Now in its second season, the original #MLBCreatorClass TikTok hashtag has accumulated 145.7 million views since the launch of the program in June 2021.
