MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCES THE 2022 HANK AARON AWARD FINALISTS

Fan Vote Opens Today on MLB.com/aaron

Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench & Chipper Jones Among Illustrious Panel that Votes for the Winner in Each League

Major League Baseball today announced finalists for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, an honor that recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League.

2022 HANK AARON AWARD FINALISTS American League National League Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers Atlanta Braves Austin Riley Cleveland Guardians José Ramírez Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts Houston Astros Jose Altuve Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez New York Mets Pete Alonso Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado New York Yankees Aaron Judge St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez San Diego Padres Manny Machado

Each Club nominates players to be considered for the Hank Aaron Award. A panel of MLB.com writers determined eight finalists for each league from the list of Club nominees.

Fans have the opportunity to cast their vote on who should receive this distinguished award by voting for a winner in each the American League and National League through MLB.com/aaron.

In addition to the fan vote, a special panel of Hall of Fame players will vote on the winners of the award, which is officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball. The Hall of Famer panel includes Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

Continuing through October 24, fans have the opportunity to select one American League and one National League winner from a list comprising of 16 player finalists. Many former Hank Aaron Award winners are among this year’s finalists: Freddie Freeman (2020), Mike Trout (2014), and Paul Goldschmidt (2013).

Past winners of the Hank Aaron Award include: Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper (2021); José Abreu and Freddie Freeman (2020); Mike Trout and Christian Yelich (2019); J.D. Martinez and Christian Yelich (2018); Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Altuve (2017); Kris Bryant and David Ortiz (2016); Josh Donaldson and Bryce Harper (2015); Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout (2014); Miguel Cabrera and Paul Goldschmidt (2013); Miguel Cabrera and Buster Posey (2012); José Bautista and Matt Kemp (2011); José Bautista and Joey Votto (2010); Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols (2009); Aramis Ramirez and Kevin Youkilis (2008); Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder (2007); Derek Jeter and Ryan Howard (2006); David Ortiz and Andruw Jones (2005); Manny Ramirez and Barry Bonds (2004); Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols (2003); Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds (2001-02); Carlos Delgado and Todd Helton (2000) and Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa (1999).

The Hank Aaron Award was introduced in 1999 to honor the 25th Anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, and, at that time, was the first major award introduced by Major League Baseball in more than 25 years.