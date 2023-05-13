MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL & CLUBS TO HONOR MOMS AND RAISE BREAST CANCER AWARENESS ON MOTHER’S DAY 

This was one of the many great pictures taken by our late photographer and friend Daniel Budasoff - Image Credit: Latino Sports

Activations Include Special Ballpark Video featuring Major League Stars and the Mother Figures in Their Lives, including Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Tim Anderson, Julio Rodriguez and More

All Royalties from Mother’s Day Cap & Socks Sales

To be Donated to Susan G. Komen® on Behalf of MLB Charities

Major League Baseball is once again teaming up with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, to honor moms and offer support while facing breast cancer, especially highlighting efforts to eliminate disparities in diverse communities. Below are details on event activations.

EVENT ACTIVATIONS:

A special Mother’s Day tribute video will be shared in MLB ballparks as well as on MLB.com, Club sites, MLBCommunity.org., and social media channels as a part of Komen’s “A Moment with Mom” campaign. The video will feature MLB players with their moms, or mother figures in their lives, including Mike Trout , Shohei Ohtani , Tim Anderson , Miguel Cabrera , Salvador Perez , Marcus Semien , Julio Rodriguez , Wander Franco , Alek Manoah , Chad Kuhl and many others.

, , , , , , , , , and many others. One-of-a-kind caps, specially designed by New Era featuring pink Club logos (worn by all players, managers, coaches, and other on-field personnel).

A matching pair of Stance socks is available for each player.

On-field personnel may wear pink wristbands and will wear the special breast cancer awareness, pink MLB silhouetted batter decals on Nike jerseys.

Major League players may continue to use special pink bats provided by Louisville Slugger, or another approved bat supplier, as well as other cause-inspired equipment.

Commemorative base jewels and lineup cards featuring the special Mother’s Day/breast cancer awareness logo also will be used.

Major League Baseball directs 100% of its royalties from on-field Mother’s Day socks and caps to MLB Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. MLB Charities will then donate those funds to Susan G. Komen® to support the organization’s mission in the fight against breast cancer.

SUSAN G. KOMEN® BREAST CANCER FACTS:

Risk factors can vary by race and ethnicity.

Most women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of breast cancer and the warning signs are not the same for all women.

In 2023, it is estimated that 300,590 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to lose their lives to breast cancer.

Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research that is representative and benefits all to prevent and cure breast cancer.

