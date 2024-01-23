Make Way For Adrián Beltré: Dominican legend is headed to Cooperstown

Adrián Beltré, one of the top third basemen in MLB History, is headed to the Hall of Fame - Image Credit: Getty Images/Baseball Hall of Fame Archives

NEW YORK — MAKE WAY FOR ADRIÁN BELTRÉ!

When looking back on it, how would you remember the career of Adrián Beltré? A prolific athlete, who was endeared by all within Major League Baseball, as well as throughout his homeland of the Dominican Republic. An extraordinary talent, who had an iconic 21-year MLB career, playing with four separate organizations from 1998-2018 (Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers) — and in each stop, gave every last bit of blood, sweat, and tears into being the best version of himself. As a result, he was a joy to watch, depicting what a warrior looks like on the playing-diamond.

And lastly; a passionate ballplayer, who you could watch for less than an inning and know from there, he was truly having fun — enjoying himself — whether it be in the dugout, the batter’s box, or at third-base manning the hot corner. That’s how you should remember the career of Adrián Beltré.

Now the 44-year-old, hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is a Hall of Famer, and deservingly so — receiving the monumental news on Tuesday evening of officially getting elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum located in Cooperstown, NY, with a special HOF induction ceremony coming this summer.

“It’s amazing to be even just on the ballot and to now be able to call myself a Hall of Famer, it’s something that I always dreamed of,” Beltré said moments after receiving the call alongside his family, loved ones, friends and agent Scott Boras. “I always wanted to be a decent baseball player; a good baseball player, but I never thought of being a Hall of Famer. Now that I am in, it’s really an honor.”

Voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), Beltré collected 366 of the 385 votes on the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot, which levels out to 95.1 percent — the highest-ever for a Dominican-born player.

Beltré’s Hall of Fame career resume includes four All-Star Game appearances, five Gold Glove awards, two Platinum Glove awards, four Silver Slugger honors, and six-top-10 finishes for the respected league’s Most Valuable Player award. And to go further on his numbers, his career statistics are provided below:

.286/.339/.480 career slash line in 2,933 games

3,166 Hits – 18th-most in MLB history

1,707 RBI – 25th-most in MLB history

1,151 Extra Base Hits – 15th-most in MLB history

477 Home Runs – 31st all-time, and third-most ever among third basemen

93.5 Wins Above Replacement – Third-highest WAR ever among third basemen

2,194 Putouts at Third Base – Seventh-most ever among third basemen

Nicknamed El Koja, Beltré was an all-around star; but with that said, an even better person. One who earned his call to the Hall.

Elvis Andrus, a teammate of Beltré’s from 2011-2018 with Texas, recently stated in a MLB Network interview: “He (Adrián) doesn’t really like the center of attention, or being in the middle, but he deserves it. I told him a few years ago, ‘Dude, like it or not — it’s gonna happen. You did so much for this game. You sacrificed and did the right things. It’s time for you to start receiving all the love and all the things that you did in your career. It’s time for you to start accepting good comments and great things that’s going to come your way.’”

Andrus then revealed that the former Rangers duo recently made a bet on whether Beltré will cry or not during his Hall of Fame induction speech. This July in HOF Weekend 2024, we shall see who wins the friendly wager…

Dominican Republic Natives to be inducted into Cooperstown 🇩🇴

Juan Marichal – Laguna Verde, D.R. (HOF Class of 1983: third ballot) Pedro Martínez – Manoguayabo, D.R. (HOF Class of 2015: first ballot) Vladimir Guerrero Sr. – Nizao, D.R. (HOF Class of 2018: second ballot) David Ortiz – Santo Domingo, D.R. (HOF Class of 2022: first ballot) Adrián Beltré – Santo Domingo, D.R. (HOF Class of 2024: first ballot)

Beltré’s fellow Dominican Republic countryman Albert Pujols, of Santo Domingo, a future first ballot Cooperstown Hall of Famer when eligible in 2028, recently said to ESPN in an article published by Alden Gonzalez: “The best thing I love about Adrián is the relationship that him and I now have. I was just with him playing golf a couple of weeks ago in the Dominican Republic. I was with him in Dubai. I feel like we have built the relationship over the last two or three years, towards the end of his career, towards the end of my career, and that’s something that I love about us.”

Pujols later went on to praise Beltré’s mental fortitude and resurgence late in his career that ultimately led to cementing his name amongst Cooperstown greats: “It should be more impressive because of the way that he has done it — late in his career, it clicked for him, and he took advantage. He recognized it, and he turned things around.”

Joining Beltré in the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, is Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton, who also received the massive news on Tuesday night. Additionally, Jim Leyland was voted and elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee this past year on December 3rd.

All together, there will be four new bronze plaques added to the Hall this coming summer. The special induction ceremony for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 21st at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, NY.

More information and details on HOF Weekend 2024 are available at BaseballHall.Org.

