Malnutrition of Alex Rodríguez – Desnutrición de Alex Rodríguez

What is the lack that Fernando Tatis does to the Padres and Aroldis Chapman to the Yankees? J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Padres are the team most likely to win the World Series, according to the folks at www.BetOnline.ag. This is what my friend, Jimmy Shapiro, informs me, adding that the favoritism follows in this order: Yankees, Phillies, Astros… ** Dominican pitcher, Luis Severino, complains that his team, the Yankees, are treated badly wherever they want that they are going to play, except in Tampa. Of course, for two reasons: 1) “Wherever they go to play”, they are visitors; 2) The Rays, from Tampa, have very few fans, the Yankees have many more there, because that is where they have trained for decades… ** Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López suffer from loneliness, so whatever it is, they look for someone to share the bed. After their separation, A-Rod was tied with a nutritionist, named Kat Padgett. But that lasted only days; and the New Yorker already has another partner, Jac Cordeiro. And what do you think her profession is? Well, nutritionist. Logically, you have to ask yourself: Is Alex malnourished?…

** Justin Verlander’s (Astros) curveball unbeatable. It comes in front of the hitter like a fastball and suddenly drops to the ankles. He calls it “My Mountain”… ** In Mérida, Yucatán, they should be partying, especially baseball and journalism, for the elevation, post mortem, to the Mexican Hall of Fame of the dear colleague Jorge Menéndez Torre… ** The badly educated manager of the Astros, Dusty Baker, continues with his toothpick between his teeth and lips. Bad example for children and young people, who should know that such a thing belongs to ordinary, undesirable, filthy people… ** Aaron Judge is more than just a magnificent home run hitter, much more than the sensational catch outfielder. He is the Yankees’ main motivator, both in the club house and in the dugout. In-can-sa-ble!… ** Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), who will celebrate his 35th birthday in March, wants to pitch next year but warns he may change his mind after spending the winter at home . He has pitched in 401 games over 15 seasons, plus the postseason ones…

-o-o-o-

“Singles have no one to share their problems with… But, since they are single, they don’t have problems”… Pantaleón Richardson.

“Single men know much more about women than married men… That’s why they remain single”… Pantaleón Richardson.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————–Español———————–

Desnutrición de Alex Rodríguez

¿Cuál es la falta que les hacen Fernando Tatis a los Padres y Aroldis Chapman a los Yankees?. J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los Padres son el equipo con más chance de ganar la Serie Mundial, según la gente de www.BetOnline.ag. Así me lo informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, quien agrega que el favoritismo sigue en este orden: Yankees, Phillies, Astros… ** El lanzador dominicano, Luis Severino, se queja de que su equipo, los Yankees, son mal tratados donde quiera que van a jugar, menos en Tampa. Por supuesto, por dos razones: 1) “Donde quiera que van a jugar”, son visitantes; 2) Los Rays, de Tampa, tienen muy pocos fanáticos, los Yankees tienen muchos más allí, porque es donde entrenan hace décadas… ** Alex Rodríguez y Jennifer López sufren la soledad, por lo que sea como sea, buscan con quién compartir la cama. Tras la separación de ellos, A-Rod se empató con una nutricionista, llamada Kat Padgett. Pero eso duró solo días; y ya el newyorkino tiene otra compañera, Jac Cordeiro. ¿Y cuál creen es la profesión de ella?, pues, nutricionista. Lógicamente, hay que preguntarse: ¿Alex estará desnutrido?…

** Imbateable la curva de Justin Verlánder (Astros). Llega frente el bateador como una recta y de pronto desciende hasta los tobillos. Él la llama “Mi Montaña”… ** En Mérida, Yucatán, deben estar de fiesta, especialmente el beisbol y el periodismo, por la elevación, post mortem, al Salón de la Fama de México del querido compañero Jorge Menéndez Torre… ** El mal educado mánager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, sigue con su palillo entre dientes y labios. Mal ejemplo para niños y jóvenes, quienes deben saber que tal cosa es de personas ordinarias, indeseables, cochinas… ** Aaron Judge es algo más que un magnífico jonronero, bastante más que el outfielder de las sensacionales atrapadas. Es el principal motivador de los Yankees, tanto en el club house como en el dugout. ¡In-can-sa-ble!… ** Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), quien celebrará sus 35 años en marzo, quiere lanzar el año que viene, pero advierte que quizá cambie de parecer después de pasar el invierno en el hogar. Ha lanzado en 401 juegos de 15 temporadas, más los de las postemporadas…

-o-o-o-

“Los solteros no tienen con quién compartir sus problemas… Pero, como están solteros, no tienen problemas”… Pantaleón Richardson.

“Los solteros saben mucho más acerca de las mujeres que los casados… Por eso siguen solteros”… Pantaleón Richardson.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

