Manfred chaos in Spring training – Caos de Manfred en los entrenamientos

“Good humor predisposes to good things”… Emilio Lovera.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – There is chaos in spring training, both in Arizona and here in Florida. Commissioner Rob (Plover Head) Manfred is accused of committing such a mess.

The thing about the clock that forces the pitcher to throw home in eight seconds or less, is something against all strategy, against pitching. Logically, Manfred has never pitched.

Now, on the other side of the Manfred mess, Pirates outfielder Tucupita Marcano and Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta staged a 20-second strikeout.

Called strike, foul ball and called strike.

Manfred frolicked in his chair celebrating the speed with which those two boys played, since he has promised ESPN and FOX to reduce the time of the games, for the benefit of the broadcasts and to the detriment of baseball.

But, since Manfred doesn’t know what the ball game is, he doesn’t know that until years ago, most in the Major Leagues didn’t get to two hours. For example, the first night game at that level, on May 24, 1935, lasted just 1 hour and 35 minutes, with the Reds winning 2-1 over the Phillies.

Manfred is unaware that in those days, after every three outs, pitchers were forced to go out on the field running, so that time without action was always less than 90 seconds.

The main problem is that ESPN and FOX take 240 seconds after every three outs for commercials. That is, they add 45 minutes to each game in one go.

Due to the same demands of the television networks, Manfred has insisted on the ghost runner at second in the extra innings. That even the name is ugly!

A suggestion to the commissioner and his television associates: come up with a new game, last as long as you need it to last; and let the Major Leagues be as they were for 150 triumphant seasons.

I think that would avoid the tragic ending that almost all chaos. Because what Manfred and ESPN and FOX do tend to kill baseball. Those of us who have loved baseball throughout our lives would be left without our sport and would be left without having ball games to broadcast the two chains and Manfred.

I emphasize to the authors of the feared baseball murder: All their millions of dollars, which are known with many thousands, do not equal what baseball is worth.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————–Español————–

Caos de Manfred en los entrenamientos

“El buen humor predispone a las cosas buenas”… Emilio Lovera.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hay un caos en los entrenamientos, tanto en Arizona como aquí en Florida. Se acusa al comisionado Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred como autor de tal desaguisado.

Lo del reloj que obliga al lanzador a tirar para home en ocho segundos o menos, es algo contra toda estrategia, contra el pitcheo. Lógicamente, Manfred nunca a pitcheado.

Ahora, del otro lado del entuerto manfredano, el outfielder de los Piratas, Tucupita Marcano, y el lanzador de los Yankees, Wandy Peralta, protagonizaron un strikeout de 20 segundos.

Strike cantado, foul ball y strike cantado.

Manfred retozaba en su sillón celebrando la celeridad con que jugaron esos dos muchachos, ya que él ha prometido a ESPN y a FOX, rebajar el tiempo de los juegos, para beneficio de las transmisiones y perjuicio del beisbol.

Pero, como Manfred desconoce lo que es el juego de pelota, no sabe que hasta hace años, la mayoría en Grandes Ligas no llegaban a dos horas. Por ejemplo, el primero nocturno en ese nivel, el 24 de mayo de 1935, apenas de prolongó por 1:35 horas, con triunfo de los Rojos, 2-1, sobre los Phillies.

Ignora Manfred que por aquellos días, tras cada tres outs, se obligaba a salir al campo en carrera y a regresar al dugout en carrera, por lo que ese tiempo sin acción era siempre menor a 90 segundos.

El problema principal es que ESPN y FOX toman 240 segundos después de cada tres outs para comerciales. Es decir, agregan de un solo pepazo, 45 minutos a cada juego.

Por las mismas exigencias de las cadenas de televisión, Manfred se ha empeñado en el corredor fantasma en segunda en los extra innings. Que ¡hasta el nombre es feo!

Una sugerencia para el comisionado y sus socios de la televisión: inventen un nuevo juego, que dure lo que necesitan que dure; y dejen que las Grandes Ligas sean como fueron durante 150 triunfales temporadas.

Creo que eso evitaría el final trágico que tienen casi todos los caos. Porque, lo que hacen Manfred, ESPN y FOX tiende a acabar con el beisbol. Nos quedaríamos sin nuestro deporte los que hemos amado durante toda la vida al beisbol y se quedarían sin tener juegos de pelota qué transmitir las dos cadenas y Manfred.

Les recalco a los autores del temido beisbolicidio: Todos sus millones de dólares, que se sabe con muchos miles, no igualan lo que vale el beisbol.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

