MANFRED, ESPN AND FOX – MANFRED, ESPN AND FOX

Messrs. Manfred, ESPN and FOX: My respectful greetings. For many years I covered the Yankees and Mets games in New York, at the same time that in many I was also an official scorer, and I have never seen or heard of anything similar, nor even close, to what is happening now in Double A.

Since you are inventing crazy things, I said to myself: “Baseball emphasizes that he can be crazier than everyone, even that all three of you together.”

And this is how a story titled “no hit, no problem” just suggested.

We’ll see:

Assuming a hundred baseball connoisseurs were asked if a game could end 7-5 in favor of a no-hitter, I think most would answer, if nothing else, that it’s very difficult.

Well, the Chattanooga Lookouts, affiliated with the Reds, were playing as visitors to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, an Angels branch, for a seven-inning commitment, part of a double bill.

The Pandas reached the first inning of the seventh, leading 3-0, and throwing a no-hitter, when the Lookouts party began…:

BB, BB, foul 4. BB. K. BB (one run). Error 8 (three runs, man on third). Three hit by pitches in a row (fifth run, the tie). BB (sixth run) wild pitch (seventh run). The third out was by strikeout.

The Pandas scored twice in the finale, to go 7-5.

Lookouts victory, without connecting a single hit. Hard to read this. “Zero hits, seven runs.” Well, this is how it happened:

They overcame the 3-0 advantage, at the last chance, because they received five walks, hit four batters and gave them an error from the centerfielder, plus a wild pitch… Enough, enough.

The winning pitcher was Andy Fisher and saved by the maracaibero, Pedro Sánchez.

It is also notable, that the defeated pitcher, Ben Joyce, throws the fastball at up to 105 miles per hour … Ah! but not for home.

That’s why, Messrs. Manfred, ESPN and FOX, I admire Tommy John so much, who did as much as he did with his 75 MPH fastball, if nothing else.

We must advise young pitchers that to win games you don’t have to shoot. What you have to do is pitch.

Now, I ask myself with concern: What madness will you fool inventors try to continue destroying baseball?… Because surely they want to surpass the Lookouts.

And the Lookouts have debunked the admired genius, Casey Stangel, who used to advise young Yankees: “If you don’t swing, you don’t hit; if you don’t hit, you never connect hits; if you don’t connect hits, you don’t score runs; If you don’t score runs, you don’t win games.”

Messrs. Manfred, ESPN and FOX: Good luck. Dick.

