Manfred and his people got it right this year – Manfred y su gente acertaron este año

“Should I say ‘the Guardians haven’t won a World Series since 1948,’ or ‘the Indians haven’t etc.’?”

-o-o-o-o-

The Cleveland Indians. I have consulted with historians, Aboriginal leaders and university professors, and none find how or why calling Cleveland Indians affects or harms any community.

They were called Indians for 106 years, since 1915, and with that name they played about 17 thousand games, without anyone complaining. But in 2021 the culopicosos emerged, which are also in English, to turn them into something as insipid as Guardians.

According to the dictionary, “Guardians: male and female. Person or animal in charge of guarding or watching over something.

In the Franciscan order, ordinary prelate of one of its convents”.

The sailor feeling. The Mariners are sentimental favorites of many, according to the messages I receive, because they have never appeared in a World Series. In addition, they wake up today Saturday against the firing squad.

Seattle has lost twice to the Astros, 8-7 and 4-2, so now, 4:07, they must win to stay alive in the playoffs. The other two games will be tomorrow, Sunday, at 3:07 and Monday at 5:07.

Manfred hit. The commissioner, Rob Manfred, and his people have scored a good one with the 12 qualifiers instead of 10, plus the new playoff format.

The season received a very special dressing in October. The bad thing is that, as the World Series can go on until November 5, in certain cities, they will play in an American football atmosphere… It will dawn and we will see!

Rómulo M. Hurtado, from Caracas, asks me: “If you had to choose a player today for a team between Miguel Cabrera and José Altuve, which one would you take?”

Amigo Romo: Without even thinking about it, of course Altuve, 32 years old, compared to Miguel’s 39.

Hall of Fame Photographer. When Randy Johnson was signed to become a professional baseball pitcher, he was studying journalism, including sports photography, at the University of Southern California. Now 59 years old, the left-hander who threw that towering fastball is seen in football and baseball stadiums, as well as on auto racing circuits, zooming in on the action. Randy was inducted into the Hall of Fame (of baseball, not photographers) in 2015.

-o-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you

jbaseball5@aol.com

————————Español————————–

Manfred y su gente acertaron este año

“¿Debo decir ‘los Guardianes no han ganado una Serie Mundial desde 1948’, o ‘los Indios no han etc’.?”

-o-o-o-o-

Los Indios de Cléveland. He consultado con historiadores, dirigentes de los aborígenes y profesores universitarios, y ninguno encuentra cómo ni por qué, llamar Indios a los de Cléveland, afecta o perjudica a alguna comunidad.

Indios fueron llamados durante 106 años, desde 1915, y con ese nombre realizaron cerca de 17 mil juegos, sin que nadie se quejara. Pero en 2021 surgieron los culopicosos, que también los hay en inglés, para convertirlos en algo tan insípido como Guardianes.

Según el diccionario, “Guardianes: masculino y femenino. Persona o animal encargado de guardar o vigilar una cosa.

En la orden franciscana, prelado ordinario de uno de sus conventos”.

El sentimiento marinero. Los Marineros son favoritos sentimentales de muchos, según los mensajes que recibo, porque nunca han aparecido en una Serie Mundial. Además, amanecen hoy sábado contra el paredón de fusilamientos.

Seattle ha perdido dos veces frente a los Astros, 8-7 y 4-2, por lo que ahora, 4:07, están obligados a ganar para seguir vivos en el playoffs. Los otros dos juegos serían mañana domingo, 3:07 y el lunes, 5:07.

Acierto de Manfred. Se han anotado una buena el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y su gente con los 12 clasificados en vez de 10, más el nuevo formato de los playoffs.

La temporada recibió un aliño muy especial en octubre. Lo malo es que, como la Serie Mundial puede alaaaaaargarse hasta el cinco de noviembre, en ciertas ciudades, jugarán en clima de fútbol americano… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

Me pregunta Rómulo M. Hurtado, de Caracas: “Si Ud. tuviera que escoger hoy a un pelotero para su equipo entre Miguel Cabrera y José Altuve, ¿a cuál se llevaría?”.

Amigo Romo: Sin pensarlo ni una vez, desde luego que a Altuve, 32 años de edad, frente a los 39 de Miguel.

Fotógrafo Hall de la Fama. Cuando firmaron a Randy Johson para convertirse en lanzador profesional del beisbol, él estudiaba periodismo, incluso fotografía deportiva, en la University de Southern California. Ahora a los 59 años de edad, el zurdo que tiraba aquella imponente recta, es visto en estadios de fútbol americano y beisbol, igual que en circuitos de carreras de automóviles, con enorme zoom captando imágenes de la acción. Randy fue elevado al Hall de la Fama (del beisbol, no de los fotógrafos) en 2015.

-o-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5