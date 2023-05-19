Manny Machado Becomes Minority Owner of San Diego’s New MLS Club

SAN DIEGO, CA — Manny On The Pitch! The Padres superstar Manny Machado, a recipient of the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award, recently became a minority owner in San Diego’s new Major League Soccer expansion team, and took part in the formal announcement this past Thursday May 18th at Snapdragon Stadium.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group. I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans,” Machado, the reigning NL LatinoMVP and six-time All-Star, said in a press release.
San Diego’s new club plans to begin MLS play in 2025 with home games played at Snapdragon Stadium — an outdoor sports venue located in San Diego, California, that opened last year and cost $310 million.
On another note, provided below is a list of well-known athletes, who have invested in MLS clubs, according to an article posted on Yahoo Sports by Eben Novy-Williams.
NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (Sporting KC), two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant (Philadelphia Union), two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nashville FC) and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson (Seattle Sounders). James Harden (Houston Dynamo), Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle Sounders), Steve Nash (Vancouver Whitecaps), Dwyane Wade (Real Salt Lake), Mark Ingram (D.C. United), Derrick Henry (Nashville) and Filip Forsberg (Nashville) have also bought small stakes in teams.
To learn more on the new MLS expansion team in San Diego and Machado, read these two articles provided below:
MLB Star Manny Machado Invests in MLS San Diego Expansion Team – Published by Eben Novy-Williams on Yahoo Sports
Manny Machado Joins Ownership Group for San Diego MLS Franchise – Published by Vinciane Ngomsi on Boardroom
