Manny Ramírez, Dale Mitchell named to Guardians Hall of Fame

Manny Ramírez, 12-time All-Star, who spent eight seasons (1993-2000) with Cleveland - Image Credit: MLB/Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, OH — The following article was published yesterday April 24th on MLB.com about the Cleveland Guardians inducting Manny Ramírez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and Dale Mitchell into the Guardians Hall of Fame.

Manny Ramirez on his induction into the Cleveland Guardians's Hall of Fame: "Thank God and the Cleveland Guardians for this great honor. I feel very happy and proud of the years I played with them. Thank you fans forever support me and make me feel so good".@z101digital pic.twitter.com/mfqh5Oq0q5 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 25, 2023

The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced Manny Ramirez (1993-2000) and Dale Mitchell (1946-1956) will be inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame.

Manny Ramírez, the 13th overall pick in the 1991 MLB Draft out of George Washington High School (New York, NY), was a mainstay on the late 1990s Cleveland clubs. During his eight seasons with Cleveland, Ramírez became one of baseball’s most feared sluggers. A member of two AL Champion and five Central Division Indians teams, Ramírez was runner-up for the 1994 AL Rookie of the Year. He represented the club in four All-Star games and was awarded three Silver Slugger awards while in a Cleveland uniform. Ramírez ranks highly in franchise history, placing 1st in slugging pct. and OB+SLG, 3rd in HR, 4th in OBP, 8th in RBI and 9th in extra-base hits. His 165 RBI during the 1999 season is a franchise record.

Welcoming a few new members to the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame. Congrats, Manny and Dale!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/MdhLPRkRcA — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 24, 2023

Additionally, 1948 World Series champion outfielder Dale Mitchell will join Ramirez into the Guardians Hall of Fame. Mitchell spent nearly his entire career with the Indians, during that time he represented the club in two All-Star games. In 1949, Mitchell led the AL in hits and triples. His 23 triples ranks 2nd-most in a season all-time for Cleveland. His .312 batting average ranks 14th in franchise history. On three occasions, Mitchell finished in the top-5 in AL batting average. Mitchell anchored the outfield during his time, finishing three seasons with the best fielding pct. for an AL left fielder. Before his career with Cleveland, Dale served in the Army Air Force as a quartermaster from 1942-1945.

The Guardians Hall of Fame, established in 1951 as the first team hall of fame in baseball, will celebrate the 18th induction class during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, August 19 vs. Detroit at 7:10pm. Courtesy of Medical Mutual, 12,500 fans will receive a Manny Ramírez bobblehead.

Terry Francona on Manny Ramirez, who he managed in Boston, being inducted into the Guardians Hall of Fame: “He’s one of the best pure hitters I’ve ever seen. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/2ZJp7d1hvb — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 24, 2023

