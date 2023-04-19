Mantle and Galarraga’s home runs – Los jonrones de Mantle y Galarraga

“A few years ago I withdrew from vaginal activities, due to a lack of resources, both physical and mental”… Pacomio.

-O-O-O-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Today, Wednesday, is Mail Day. Remember, if you do not send your name, surname and city or town from where you write, I cannot reply to you. I’m sorry. Thank you.

Eddie Santiago, from Cuautitla Izcali, Mexico, asks, “Where can I watch videos and read reviews of the different types of balks that pitchers and catchers can commit? Is that a Rule or the appreciation of the umpires? Today the balks happen so fast, that even with the repetitions in videos, there are doubts.

Dude Ed: The balk Rule is 6.02(a) and it’s supposed to explain the whole case. But, traditionally, the decisions of the umpires in this aspect have been more an appreciation than the application of the Rule, because it is very difficult to establish the fault of the pitcher or the catcher. For example, before, if a pitcher left a base without runners or without releasing the ball, it was a balk. Not lately.

Carlos Muñoz, from Santiago de Chile, asks. “Is it true that Mickey Mantle hit a 565-foot home run and that Andrés Galarraga surpassed him with 579, but did they reduce the Venezuelan’s distance to 529, to maintain the American’s lead?”

Amigo Chalo: Galarraga’s shot was mistimed at the beginning, because it happened at “ProPlayer Stadium”, the first home of the Marlins, which was not a stadium for baseball, but for American football. Also, they did not have a good system for these measurements. However, an immediate review clarified that the ball

he had gone 50 feet less.

In the Major Leagues they don’t make deals in favor of anyone. If not, how do you explain the dozens of records in the hands of Japanese and Latin Americans?

Víctor M. Rascón V. from H. Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, asks: “Which baseball player have you admired the most, the one you wanted to see him play and treat as a person?”

Amigo Victoriano: There have been many, because there have been excellent quality, both as players and in personal behavior. Good examples are Roberto Clemente, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción, Steve Garvey, Tany Pérez, Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Vinicio Castilla, Mike Cuellar, Dennis Martínez, Ron Cey, José Canseco, Jim Palmer, Jim (Catfish) Húnter, César Tovar, Aurelio Rodríguez, Celerino Sánchez, Tommy John, Tom Seaver, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Aurelio Monteagudo, Aurelio López.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Los jonrones de Mantle y Galarraga

“Hace unos años me aparté de las actividades vaginales, por falta de recursos, tanto físicos y como mentales”… Pacomio.

-O-O-O-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Hoy miércoles, es Día del Correo. Recuerda, si no envías nombre, apellido y ciudad o población desde donde escribes, no puedo responderte. Lo siento. Gracias.

Eddie Santiago, de Cuautitla Izcali, México, pregunta: “¿Dónde puedo ver videos y leer reseñas de los diferentes tipos de balks que pueden cometer lanzadores y receptores? Eso es una Regla o la apreciación de los umpires? Hoy en día suceden tan rápidos los balks, que aún con las repeticiones en videos quedan dudas”.

Amigo Ed: La Regla del balk es la 6.02(a) y se supone explica todo el caso. Pero, tradicionalmente, las sentencias de los umpires en este aspecto han sido más una apreciación que la aplicación de la Regla, porque es muy difícil establecer la falta del pitcher o el cátcher. Ejemplo, antes si un lanzador se salía hacía una base sin corredores o sin soltar la bola, era balk. Ultimamente, no.

Carlos Muñoz, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta. “¿ Es cierto que Mickey Mantle sacó un jonrón de 565 pies y que Andrés Galarraga lo superó con 579, pero redujeron la distancia del venezolano a 529, para mantener el liderato del estadounidense?·”.

Amigo Chalo: El batazo de Galarraga fue mal medido al comienzo, porque ocurrió en el “ProPlayer Stadium”, la primera casa de los Marlins, que no era un estadio para beisbol, sino para fútbol americano. Además, no tenían un buen sistema para estas mediciones. No obstante, una revisión inmediata aclaró que la pelota

había recorrido 50 pies menos.

En Grandes Ligas no hacen marramucias en favor de nadie. Si no, ¿cómo te explicas las docenas de records en manos de japoneses y latinoamericanos?.

Víctor M. Rascón V. de H. Caborca, Sonora, México, pregunta: “¿A cuál pelotero ha admirado más, el que deseaba verlo jugar y tratar como persona?”.

Amigo Victoriano: Han sido muchos, porque los ha habido de óptima calidad, tanto como jugadores como en el comportamiento personal. Buenos ejemplos son, Roberto Clemente, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción, Steve Garvey, Tany Pérez, Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Vinicio Castilla, Mike Cuellar, Dennis Martínez, Ron Cey, José Canseco, Jim Palmer, Jim (Catfish) Húnter, César Tovar, Aurelio Rodríguez, Celerino Sánchez, Tommy John, Tom Seaver, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Aurelio Monteagudo, Aurelio López.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

