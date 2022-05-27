Many injured in recent days – Muchos lesionados en los últimos días

“Divorce has done much more for world peace than the United Nations”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** The Yankees are now without a closer because Cuban left-hander Aróldis Chapman was placed on the disabled list with Achilles soreness… ** Another Yankee sidelined by injury, it’s the slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, right calf. He’s batting 339 with 11 home runs… **Also last-minute injured Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe, right thigh…**Twins put rookie pitcher Joe Ryan on disabled list because he tested positive in coronavirus. He was the pitcher announced for last night, against the Royals…

** The Rockies, now without their All Star, 30-year-old Kris Bryant, for the second time in 2022. They signed him to a seven-year deal in March for $182 million, and he complains of intense pain in his lower back… ** After his last disastrous start, the Nicaraguan from Managua, Jonathan Loaisiga (Yankees), underwent tests on his right shoulder, after which he was placed on the disabled list…

“Because of so many divorces today, parents leave home more than children”… Dick Secades.-

** Meanwhile, the Mets, who fly atop the East Division, are preparing to welcome back injured pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The latest information is that they will be ready to hit the mound in mid-July, when the All-Star Game takes place…

** Umpire Tom Hallion was just doing his job in the Royals-Diamondbanks game. Suddenly, he thought he had damaged the microphone he had. But no, the device was good, so many people could hear what he said…: “Ah! they are of a bitch”. The bad thing was that this is the worst insult in English, tantol, which is a vulgar phrase, not suitable for being pronounced in public… ** 86 years ago today, because it happened in 1936, when Ted Williams took his first turn as a professional baseball player. With the San Diego team, then of the Pacific Coast League, he came out to pinch, and the pitcher of the Sacramento team, Jack Hill, left him standing with a strikeout, with three pitches and no swing. Hill never made it to the Major Leagues… Such is life!…

“They say they are going to remove… the sidewalk where I walk… They will remove the sidewalk… but the love, when?”… Anonymous.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español————————————

Muchos lesionados en los últimos días

“Los divorcios han hecho mucho más por la paz mundial que las Naciones Unidas”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los Yankees ahora sin cerrador, porque el zurdo cubano, Aróldis Chapman, fue pasado a la lista de los lesionados, por dolencias en el talón de Aquiles… ** Otro Yankee fuera de juego por lesión, es el slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, pantorrilla derecha. Batea para 339, con 11 jonrones… ** También lesionado de última hora el outfielder de los Cerveceros, Hunter Renfroe, muslo derecho… ** De los Twins, mandaron a la lista de los incapacitados al lanzador novato, Joe Ryan, porque dio positivo en coronavirus. Era el pitcher anunciado para anoche, frente a los Royals…

** Los Rockies, ahora sin su All Star, Kris Bryant, de 30 años, por segunda vez en 2022. Lo firmaron para siete años en marzo, por 182 millones de dólares, y se queja de intensos dolores en la cintura… ** Después de su última y desastrosa salida, el nicaragüense de Managua, Jonathan Loaisiga (Yankees), fue sometido a exámenes del hombro derecho, tras los cuales fue puesto en la lista de los enfermos…

“Debido a tantos divorcios hoy día, los padres se van de casa más que los hijos”… Dick Secades.-

** Entre tanto, los Mets, quienes vuelan al frente de la División oriental, se preparan a recibir de regreso a sus lanzadores, ya recuperados de las lesiones, Jacob deGrom y Max Scherzer. La información de última hora es que van a estar listos para montarse en la lomita a mediados de julio, cuando se celebre El Juego de Estrellas…

** El umpire Tom Hallion, estaba simplemente, haciendo su trabajo en el juego, Royals-Diamondbancks. De pronto, creyó tener dañado el micrófono de su labor. Pero no, estaba bueno el aparato, por lo que muchas personas pudieron oír lo que él dijo…: “¡Ah! son of a bitch”. Lo malo fue que ésto es el peor insulto en inglés, tantol, que es una frase vulgar, no apta para pronunciarse en público… ** Hace hoy 86 años, porque ocurrió en 1936, cuando Ted Williams tomó su primer turno como pelotero profesional. Con el equipo de San Diego, entonces de la Pacífic Coast League, salió de emergente, y el pitcher del equipo de Sacramento, Jack Hill, lo dejó strikeout, con tres lanzamientos y sin swing alguno. Hill nunca llegó a Grandes Ligas… ¡Así es la vida!…

“Dicen que van de quitar… la vereda por donde ando… La vereda quitarán… pero la querencia, ¿cuándo?”… Anónimo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

