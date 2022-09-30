Marlins and Rays play hurricane baseball – Beisbol anti-huracán juegan Marlins y Rays

“Not advertising to save money is the same as stopping the clock to save time”… Henry Ford.

-o-o-o-

**While Hurricane Ian was moving closer, both Florida teams have had their games away. The Marlins on Wednesday, at City Field (Mets), last night, in Milwaukee (Brewers), the same as today, tomorrow and Sunday; on Monday they will return to this, their home, with the visiting Braves… ** The Rays, on Wednesday and yesterday in Cleveland, today, tomorrow and Sunday in Houston. They’ll be out until Wednesday, when they’ll finish their season in Boston… ** The luxurious Ford Myers facility, where the Red Sox trained, trashed by Ian. They announced a budget of 20 million dollars for repairs.

-o-o-o-

“Freedom is what birds do: They get up at the time they feel like it, they fly to where they think is more fun, without observing aviation or traffic laws; they eat for free anywhere, they drink water in the first river they find, they sleep without paying rent, or condominium, or mortgage; they don’t need restrooms, they see each March go by without having to pay taxes and they make love anywhere, without caring if they see them”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** The ball from Aaron Judge’s 61st home run, with which he tied for the number of Roger Maris (1961) in a season, fell last night in Toronto, in the hands of Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. Buschmann, 38, has been a pitcher for the Diamondbacks since 2019, is a coach for the Canadian club and is married to FOX reporter Sara Walsh, 44… ** In Chicago, most journalists believe that Miguel Cairo will continue as manager of the White Sox. Doctors have advised Tony LaRussa, 77, who has not managed since August 30, not to continue in those functions, since his heart is not working properly. Neither with LaRussa nor with interim Cairo have the 2022 boys from the south of Chicago been successful, who woke up yesterday with a 76-79 record.

** BetOnline MVP candidates, as told to me by my friend, Jimmy Shapiro: AL, Aaron Judge (Yankees) 314 batting average, 60 homers, 128 RBIs; National: Paul Goldschmidt, 318, 35, 114… They are doing well, boys, they are doing well! **

-o-o-o-

“In India they found a donkey with an IQ of 138. The poor thing, he has no friends, because nobody likes a smart donkey”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————-Español——————–

Beisbol anti-huracán juegan Marlins y Rays

“No hacer publicidad para ahorrar dinero, es igual que parar el reloj para ahorrar tiempo”… Henry Ford.

-o-o-o-

** Mientras va el huracán Ian, los dos equipos de Florida han tenido sus juegos fuera. Los Marlins el miércoles, en City Field (Mets), anoche, en Milwaukee (Cerveceros), igual que hoy, mañana y el domingo; el lunes retornarán a ésta, su casa, con los Bravos de visita… ** Los Rays, el miércoles y ayer en Cléveland, hoy, mañana y domingo en Houston. Estarán fuera hasta el miércoles, cuando terminarán su campaña en Boston… ** Las lujosas instalaciones de Ford Myers, donde entrenaban los Medias Rojas, destrozadas por Ian. Anunciaron un presupuesto de 20 millones de dólares para reparaciones.

-o-o-o-

“Libertad es lo de las aves: Se levantan a la hora que les viene en ganas, vuelan a donde les parece más divertido, sin observar Leyes de aviación ni de tránsito; comen gratis en cualquier sitio, toman agua en el primer río que encuentran, duermen sin pagar alquiler, ni condominio, ni hipoteca; no necesitan sanitarios, ven pasar cada mes de marzo sin tener que pagar Impuestos y hacen el amor en cualquier parte, sin importarles si los ven”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** La pelota del jonrón 61 de Aaron Judge, con el cual empató el número de Roger Maris (1961) en una temporada, cayó antenoche en Toronto, en manos del coach de bullpén de los Blue Jays, Matt Buschmann..

Buschmann, de 38 años, fue lanzador de los Diamondbacks, desde 2019, es coach del club canadiense y está casado con la reportera de FOX, Sara Walsh, de 44 años… ** En Chicago la mayoría de los periodistas consideran que Miguel Cairo seguirá como mánager de los Medias Blancas. Los médicos le han aconsejado a Tony LaRussa, de 77 años, y quien no dirige desde el 30 de agosto, no seguir en esas funciones, ya que su corazón no le funciona a cabalidad.

Ni con LaRussa ni con el interino Cairo han sido exitosos los muchachos 2022 del sur de Chicago, que amanecieron ayer con record de 76-79.

** Candidatos de BetOnline para Más Valiosos, según me informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro: Americana, Aaron Judge (Yankees) 314 de promedio al bate, 60 jonrones, 128 impulsadas; Nacional: Paúl Goldschmidt, 318, 35, 114… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!. **

-o-o-o-

“En la India encontraron a un burro con IQ de 138. El pobre, no tiene amigos, porque a nadie le gusta un burro inteligente”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com