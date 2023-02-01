Marlins Make a Splash with Arráez, Cueto & Segura

Image Credit: loanDepot Park/Miami Marlins/MLB

NEW YORK– The Marlins Makin’ A Splash? By acquiring the reigning American League batting champion Luis Arráez, as well as signing a duo of Dominican Republic natives, Jean Segura and Johnny Cueto, the Miami Marlins, 305’s very own, have had quite the offseason improving their roster.

To start off the Marlins flurry of moves, Miami signed Segura to a two-year deal totaling $17 million with a 2025 team-option. The 32-year-old, utility infielder, of San Juan, D.R., carries valuable clubhouse leadership along with offensive production and defensive versatility.

Additionally, the 11th-year veteran, slashing a career .285/.330/.409 to go along with 1,479 hits and 205 stolen bases, now joins his seventh different club.

Though his main factor will be avoiding injury-stints, especially at his respective age and height, Segura fits splendidly well in the National League East division.

Segura Career Statistics vs NL East Opponents

.290 AVG, 34 HR, 134 RBI, 400 Hits, & 58 SB in 359 games played

“I played in that division for the last four, five years,” Segura said of the NL East in his Marlins introductory press conference. “I live here. The reason I said to come here is just because I see great talent. The group of guys here, especially young guys here, they have such great talent.”

To follow the Segura addition, Miami and RHP Johnny Cueto agreed to terms on a $8.5 million one-year deal that includes a 2024 team-option for $10.5 million.

The 36-year-old, of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic expressed his excitement on joining the Marlins with one of the most authentic and festive introductions sports fans have seen in quite some time.

Dominican through and through. @JohnnyCueto is ready to put on a show: https://t.co/ZrOdIbYDTI pic.twitter.com/CHHffQhPIq — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 20, 2023

“To me, it’s an honor just the way that the organization welcomed me here in the city,” Cueto said through team interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. “It was great. It was a feeling that I was back home in the Dominican Republic.”

Besides his energy and acrobatic delivery to the plate, Cueto contains tremendous command, fanning 1,812 opponents over the course of 15 seasons with a 3.44 career ERA. Last year on the Chicago White Sox, he finished 8-10, posting a 3.35 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 158.1 innings.

​​“He’s definitely a different kind of pitcher than what we currently have,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. “It’s a nice mix when you throw him in there, especially between the power arms that we’ve got.”

As the defending National Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcántara (Azua, Dominican Republic) steers the ship in Miami’s starting rotation, the company of Cueto, Jesús Luzardo, Edward Cabrera and Trevor Rogers creates a formidable one-five, barring injuries.

And in their most recent splash, the Marlins acquired 2B/1B Luis Arráez via trade with the Minnesota Twins in return for RHP Pablo López and two prospects: SS Jose Salas & OF Byron Chourio. Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm will reportedly forgo his primary second base position and switch to playing center field.

But the case here is Arráez. The 25-year-old, of San Felipe, Venezuela, capped off a career-defining season, winning the AL batting title, compiling a .316 average with 173 hits in 144 games.

.@Arraez_21 2022 stats were 🚀🚀🚀 Can’t wait to see what he does in 2023 in front of our fans.

Come support: https://t.co/ZrOdIbYDTI pic.twitter.com/QWPXvJ2KQW — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 21, 2023

On a historic note, Arráez became the first player since Rod Carew (1978-1979) to get traded in the offseason after winning a batting title.

A key aspect that makes this deal so significant on Miami’s side is their desperate need for offensive production. In 2022, the Marlins did not have one player go for more than 112 hits or bat over a .300 average, and as a team ranked 25th in hits across MLB, 27th in average, and 27th in on-base percentage.

To say the least, Arráez will make an immediate upgrade in the lineup, as well as for a great franchise cornerstone within a developing roster battling in a NL East gauntlet jolted by the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

What stands out even more is the Marlins projected 2023 Opening Day lineup including five players of Latino descent: Arráez, Segura, Avisaíl García (Anaco, Venezuela), Bryan De La Cruz (Santo Domingo, D.R.), and Jorge Soler (La Habana, Cuba).

“It’s a lot of young guys there like me,” Arráez said. “I’ll be excited to play (around) a lot of people from Venezuela, from (the Dominican Republic), from Puerto Rico.”

“I’m hoping to give a lot of energy to the Marlins fans, a lot of energy to my teammates, to the coaching staff, to everybody there. I just go there to win a lot of games.”

Whether it’s the energy or hype leading up to Opening Day, Miami made a splash in the trade department and free agency market. However; the tide will turn soon…

Opening Day is approximately 57 days away (March 30th). Let the countdown begin!

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports.

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

