Married and Single in Major League Baseball – Casados y solteros en Grandes Ligas

“The Constitution guarantees you freedom of speech… What it does not guarantee is that someone wants to hear you”… Joseph McKadew.

Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Mario Castaño R. from Miami, opines…: “The FOX disaster, with its lousy baseball broadcasts, leads to spelling errors that the rest of us make only in elementary school. It appears many times at every game, a full-page banner that reads “World Baseball Key Word.” If it is ‘World Baseball’ it is plural, ‘PalabraS ClaveS’. It is a serious mistake to publish such serious errors.”

Gilberto Roman Johnson, from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, asks: “Is it true that there have been three pitchers, after 1945, who won 20 or more games in fewer than 30 Major League starts?”

Amigo Gío: Not three, but two, Clayton Kershaw in 2014 and Pedro Martínez in 1999.

Christian Lugo C. from Caracas, asks: “Who was the first Venezuelan to hit a home run in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Chris: Alejandro Carrasquel in 1939, his first year in the Majors. He was the only home run in the 229 at-bats of his eight years pitching for those heights.

Carmen Ramírez P. from Aguas Calientes, asks: “Are the majority of Bigleaguers married or single?”

Friend Carmela: They are a conglomerate of our society, so the married, as in the rest of the world, are the majority. The minority, single and divorced or separated.

Juan J. Paredes, from The Bronx, asks: “Have you ever seen baseball as disastrous as it is now?”

Friend and namesake: Never. And with this year, there are 153 seasons. You can review photos, movies and videos.

Silvino M. Ricardi H. from Chiapas, asks: “They informed me that there are seven major league stadiums with movable roofs, including the one in Miami. But, of these, which was the first and which was the last?

Amigo Sil: The first, the Toronto Skydome, now the Roger Center, when on April 7, 1977, the Blue Jays beat the White Sox, 9-5. The last one, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, inaugurated in 2020, on July 24, with a 1-0 victory for the Rangers over the Rockies.

Justantino Perez, from Tijuana, asks: “Why don’t more Major League teams come to exhibition games?”

Amigo Tino: There must be a local company that does the negotiation. The teams do want to go to Mexico.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Casados y solteros en Grandes Ligas

“La Constitución te garantiza la libertad de palabra… Lo que no te garantiza es que alguien quiera oírte”… Joseph McKadew.

Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Mario Castaño R. de Miami, opina…: “El desastre de FOX, con sus pésimas transmisiones del beisbol, llega a errores ortográficos que los demás cometemos sólo en primaria. Aparece muchas veces en cada juego, un letrero a toda página que dice ‘Palabra Clave Beisbol Mundial’. Si es ‘Beisbol Mundial’ es plural, ‘PalabraS ClaveS’. Es un grave error publicar tan graves errores.”.

Gioberto Romanjohnson, de Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que ha habido tres lanzadores, después de 1945, que ganaron 20 ó más juegos en menos de 30 aperturas de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Gío: No tres, pero sí dos, Clayton Kershaw en 2014 y Pedro Martínez en 1999.

Christian Lugo C. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer venezolano en sacar un jonrón en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Chris: Alejandro Carrasquel en 1939, su primer año en las Mayores. Fue el único cuadrangular en los 229 turnos de sus ocho años lanzando por esas alturas.

Carmen Ramírez P. de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “¿Los bigleaguers son mayoría casados o mayoría solteros?”.

Amiga Carmela: Son un conglomerado de nuestra sociedad, por lo que los casados, como en el resto del mundo, son mayoría. La minoría, solteros y divorciados o separados.

Juan J. Paredes, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Alguna otra vez el espectáculo del beisbol estuvo tan desastroso como ahora?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Jamás. Y con la de este año, van 153 temporadas. Puedes revisar fotos, películas y videos.

Silvino M. Ricardi H. de Chiapas, pregunta: “Me informan que hay siete estadios de Grandes Ligas con techos movibles, incluso el de Miami. Pero, de éstos, ¿cuál fue el primero y cuál ha sido el último?”.

Amigo Sil: El primero, el Toronto Skydome, ahora Roger Centre, cuando el siete de abril de 1977, los Blue Jays les ganaron a los Medias Blancas, 9-5. El último, el Globe Life Field, de Árlington, Texas, inaugurado en 2020, el 24 de julio, con victoria de los Rangers sobre los Rockies, 1-0.

Justantino Perez, de Tijuana, pregunta: “¿Por qué no vienen más equipos de Grandes Ligas a juegos de exhibición?”.

Amigo Tino: Debe haber una empresa local que haga la negociación. Los equipos sí quieren ir a México.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

