Marylin, Very Sociable; DiMaggio, Something Else – Marylin, Muy Sociable; DiMaggio, Otra Cosa

“Imperfection is madness, madness is genius”… Marylin Monroe.

“It is better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – When Joe DiMaggio and Marylin Monroe married, 70 years ago, on January 14, 1954, several of the Yankee players commented that she was very intelligent and enlightened and he was the opposite.

Joe, already retired from baseball, had turned 39, Marylin, in the fullness of her glory and beauty, was 28 years old.

And it seems that this was true, because some experts examined them and stated that she had an IQ of 165, five points higher than Albert Einstein.

Joe was very reserved, not very talkative, difficult to make friends with. Marylin was talkative, very sociable and daring.

In 1950, she had only turned 24, when her admired Negroid song diva, Ella Fitzgerald, because she was black, they did not want to hire her to sing at El Mocambo, then the most famous night club in Hollywood.

Marylin called the owner of the place and proposed: “If you hire Ella, I will go to El Mocambo every night and sit and listen to her sing. I believe that my presence would bring many new clients to your business, since we would get a lot of press coverage in newspapers, television and radio.”

They accepted, hired Ella, Marylin went to see her every night and there were so many clients at El Mocambo they could hardly fit inside.

In an interview, Ella Fidgerald said: “After that, I never had to sing in any small club again. Marylin was an unusual woman, spectacular every second of her life, ahead of her time, but she didn’t even realize it.”

Marylin’s mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, was Mexican, a native of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. But her famous daughter was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 1, 1926, and she baptized her, Norma Jeane Mortenson.

DiMaggio retired from baseball at age 36, in 1951.

Already divorced, before completing the first year of marriage, at a press conference, a New York reporter asked Marylin:

“What do you think of Joe DiMaggio?”

She didn’t think about it before answering:

“He’s more boring than a baseball game, because in baseball there are two fun details, the home run and the double play, but he. is never fun or enjoyable.”

DiMaggio, for his part, said, for the book, The Hero’s Life, by Richard Ben Cramer:

“Marylin doesn’t like bathing. Several times I did not go out with her because she, she dressed well, she looked beautiful, but she smelled very bad.”

Either they loved each other very much, or they didn’t love each other at all.

Thanks to the life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Marylin, Muy Sociable, DiMaggio Era Otra Cosa

“La imperfección es locura, la locura es genialidad”… Marylin Monroe.

“Es mejor ser absolutamente ridículo que absolutamente aburrido”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cuando se casaron Joe DiMaggio y Marylin Monroe, hace 70 años, el 14 de enero de 1954, varios de los peloteros Yankees comentaron que ella era muy inteligente e ilustrada y él todo lo contrario.

Joe, ya retirado del beisbol, había cumplido 39 años, Marylin, en plenitud de su gloria y hermosura, estaba en sus 28.

Y parece que aquello era cierto, porque unos expertos los examinaron y afirmaron que ella poseía un IQ de 165, cinco puntos superior a Albert Einstein.

Joe era muy reservado, de poco hablar, difícil de hacer amigos. Marylin parlanchina, muy sociable y atrevida.

En 1950, ella había cumplido solamente 24 años, cuando a su admirada diva de la canción negroide, Ella Fitzgerald, por ser negra, no querían contratarla para cantar en El Mocambo, entonces el night club más famoso de Hollywood.

Marylin llamó al propietario del sitio y le propuso: “Si usted contrata a Ella, yo iré todas las noches a El Mocambo y me sentaré a oírla cantar. Creo que mi presencia llevaría muchos nuevos clientes a su negocio, ya que ganaríamos mucho espacio en periódicos, televisión y radio”.

Aceptaron, contrataron a Ella, Marylin fue todas las noches a verla y no cabían tantos clientes en El Mocambo.

En una entrevista, Ella Fidgerald dijo: “Después de eso, nunca más tuve que volver a cantar en ningún pequeño club. Marylin era una mujer fuera de lo común, espectacular cada segundo de su vida, adelantada a su época, pero ella ni siquiera se daba cuenta”.

La madre de Marylin, Gladys Pearl Baker, era mexicana, nativa de Piedras Negras, Coahuila. Pero su famosa hija nació en Los Ángeles, California, el primero de junio de 1926, y la bautizó, Norma Jeane Mortenson.

DiMaggio se retiró del beisbol a los 36 años, en 1951.

Ya divorciados, antes de cumplir el primer año de casados, en una conferencia de prensa, un reportero de Nueva York le preguntó a Marylin:

“¿Qué opina de Joe DiMaggio?”.

No lo pensó para responder:

“Es más aburrido que un jugo de beisbol, porque en el beisbol hay dos detalles divertidos, el jonrón y el double play, pero él jamás es divertido, ni ameno”.

DiMaggio, por su parte, dijo, para el libro, The Hero´s Life, de Richard Ben Cramer:

“A Marylin no le gusta bañarse. Varias veces suspendí salidas con ella porque, se vestía bien, se veía hermosa, pero olía muy mal”.

O se amaban mucho, o no se querían nada.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5