Max Fried Makes Dodgers Look Ordinary

Atlanta's southpaw Max Fried shines in dominant outing at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Atlanta Braves/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Game two between the Dodgers and Braves featured two outstanding left-handed pitchers, Max Fried for the Braves and Julio Urías for the Dodgers. The excitement among the crowd of 52,436 at Dodger Stadium, the 17th sellout of the season, was there, from the exhilarating emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on Laker Night to the anticipation of another exciting game between the two best teams in baseball. It has all the feel of a World Series meeting in October.

Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. Most of the Dodgers were wearing Kobe Bryant jerseys in pregame and during the national anthem to pay tribute to the LA legend 2️⃣4️⃣💜💛#HereToPlay #Dodgers #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/GaTHJJsGUe — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 2, 2023

The Braves struck first with solo home runs by catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the second inning and a 418-foot solo shot to center field to lead off the third inning by who else but La Guaira, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr., followed by another leadoff 413-foot homer to center field in the third inning by Marcell Ozuna, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead.

1300 career hits for the Big Bear!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/eWSCIX3XWY — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 2, 2023

Fried had excellent command and changed speeds on all his pitches, baffling the powerhouse Dodger lineup. He left with a line of seven innings pitched, three hits, no runs, two walks, and 10 strikeouts. He threw 104 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Max Fried, Gorgeous 74mph Curveball. 😍 10th K pic.twitter.com/TnEJju9cRN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 2, 2023

Urías could not stop the Braves juggernaut that has a solid run-producing lineup. He lasted five innings with a line of five runs, all earned, nine hits, and three home runs. It took the Dodgers until the seventh inning to get the Braves out in order. But then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts unexpectedly pinch-hit David Peralta for Mookie Betts with runners on first and second and one out.

He went down looking, and then Roberts pinch-hit newly acquired Kolton Wong for Freddie Freeman, who proceeded to deposit a three-run-home run into the right field bullpen to cut the Braves lead to 6-3. Later, Roberts said that Betts and Freeman were fine and that the game had gotten away from the team, and he wanted to; “Give them some rest.” This clearly indicates that the Dodgers feel they will be in the postseason and will rest guys until it means something. Throwing in the towel tonight after the comeback effort from the night before just doesn’t pass the smell test for me. And that’s how the game ended.

Acuña Jr. added to his record-setting season by stealing his 63rd base and hitting a double to go along with his 31st homer.

But the big standout was the Braves’ outstanding performance from Max Fried.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports