Max Muncy’s 3 HR Night Sends A Statement To Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, CA — It always amazes me that this country has so many Braves fans. But to get good attendance in Atlanta, they have to be winning, which they have done a lot of over the years. The people of southern California love coming to Dodger Stadium. The weather is perfect almost every night, and even though it is the third oldest ballpark behind Boston’s Fenway Park and the Cubs’ Wrigley Field, it is one of the best for its amazing views, food, and history. Oh, and by the way, they have this thing about winning, especially at home. The Dodgers are 1217-1053 vs the Braves going back to 1890. That’s close to even for me. So whenever these two powerhouses meet in Atlanta or here in Los Angeles, we are in for some serious Big League baseball.

Tonight, L.A. sent out their new “Ace,” Tyler Glasnow, 5-1, to face the team with the best record in baseball, at 29-9, in this young season. Both clubs have lineups that are downright scary for opposing pitchers and pitching staffs that are equally difficult to score on. The Braves countered with 24-year-old Bryce Elder, 1-0, who is facing L.A. for only the second time in his young career.

Elder was welcomed to L.A. in the second inning with a 412-foot two-run home run into the center field pavilion by Max Muncy. Then, to start the next inning, it was Sho-time as Shohei Ohtani hit a monster 392-foot home run into the right field pavilion that was hit as high as it was far! And then it was the sensational Dodger rookie Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, who extended his hitting streak to ten games with a 412-foot home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning — giving the Dodgers a 4-1 lead.

Andy Pages can't be stopped. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qtyuV30EQ2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2024

The Dodgers would go on to score three more runs in that fourth inning to put the game out of reach. I say that because the Braves could not figure out Glasnow. His line for tonight was seven innings pitched, five hits, two runs, both earned, one walk, and ten strikeouts.

The final score was 11-2 Dodgers, and the big-hitting star was Max Muncy, who went four for five with three home runs. It was the fifteenth time he had had a multi-home run game in his career and the first time he had three in a game. WOW!

