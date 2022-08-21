May Leads The Way For Dodgers

Dustin May is spectacular in first game in 15 months/ MLB,Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Dodger great and fan favorite everywhere in baseball, Fernando Valenzuela, Navojoa, Mexico, is the only player to have won Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in the same year. Sandy Alcantara, Azua, Dominican Republic, could be the next one to accomplish this rare feat.

He will continue his amazing run to these two awards tomorrow against a Dodger team that is dominating all of baseball this season. He could also be the first player to win the prestigious Latino Sports MVP awards for both MVP National League Pitcher and MVP National League Rookie in 2022.

As for tonights game, a win here will not be an easy task for Marlins’ rookie starter, Bryan Hoeing who will be making his first start in the major leagues in only his third season in pro ball. Good luck kid. Last night his 24 year old teammate Jesús Luzardo, Lima, Peru, held the Dodgers to 1 run through 6.1 brilliant innings. The run coming after he left a runner on first base and had thrown 100 pitches.

On the other hand, Alcantara will be showing the Dodgers what they will be seeing in the post season. Facing one of, if not the best, pitcher in baseball. LA will have their work cut out for them not only tomorrow but also in the next few weeks when they will probably face 2021 Cy young winner Corbin Burnes again this week, Alcantara again next week in Miami, then Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer a few days later in NY. That’s a lot of Cy Young pitchers to have to face in a short period of time.

Tonight Dodger fireballer Dustin May makes his first appearance for the first time in 15 months following his recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in May of 2021.

The Dodgers got off to a quick start on a first inning 3 run home run by Will Smith and another 3 run home run in the 3rd inning by Justin Turner to make the score 7-0 and that’s how it stayed. May was throwing 98-99-mph heaters and left with a line of 5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks and 9 strikeouts. He threw 71 pitches 48 for strikes. Guess his arm is ok.

The Dodgers got a good indication about how May will help them down the stretch and into the post season. You would have to say, it looks good.

