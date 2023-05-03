Maz Adams – One of our LatinoMVP Awards Artists featured in article

Maz Adams, Jonathan Loáisiga and Julio Pabón presenting the LatinoMVP award in 2022 - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

CABO RAJO, PR — Many of the players who receive our prestigious LatinoMVP awards are impressed with receiving an artistic rendition of themselves rather than a plaque, or a trophy. The people responsible for those awards are James Fiorentino for the two LatinoMVP main awards and Maz Adams, who does the awards for the remaining six LatinoMVP Pitchers, Relievers/Closers and Rookies.

We are proud to promote our two artists whenever they are highlighted for their artistic talent. Below is a recent article published on BallNine about Maz and his tremendous work. We are proud to share this article with our readers. Enjoy!

Maz Adams’ client list includes Topps and Beckett as well as working for Fanatics – for whom he has created scores of pieces depicting players and teams in his unique fashion. He is also the official artist for Latino Sports. New CoC by @CzerwinskiB9https://t.co/zFzecttoc0 — BallNine (@BallNineTweet) May 2, 2023

