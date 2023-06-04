Meeting up with Francisco Lindor & Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso holding up his LatinMVP special shirt - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — I visited Citi Field today, and unfortunately I could not stay for the game, but did have a chance to speak to several players that I had on my list.

The first player that I saw and spoke to was Francisco Lindor, who was sitting by his locker reviewing some videos on an iPad and meeting with coach, Joey Cora. I acknowledged Cora and turned to Lindor, who looked up from his iPad and greeted me. It has been a while since we last saw each other at the World Baseball Classic games in Miami, Florida in early March.

I was not interested in interviewing Lindor about his game. We all know that he is going through a terrible slump, so my interest was not to ask him the typical questions he had been asked on many of his recent interviews, but to remind him that he was on the 2022 NL LatinoMVP ballot.

The Padres, Manny Machado won the award, but every player on the ballot will be receiving a special commemorative shirt celebrating the thirty-three years of the award. I told him I came to give him and Pete Alonso who was also on the 2022 ballot their shirts and remind them that they are LatinoMVP’s no matter what they are presently going through.

Lindor had won the 2016 AL LatinoMVP award and that was the first time that the award was awarded outside the U.S. mainland. Lindor received his award in front of thousands of his native Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico during the special series between the Minnesota Twins and the then, Cleveland Indians.

I reminded Lindor that he was an MVP and showed him his shirt. He smiled when he saw the shirt and thanked me. I saw that he was busy and trying to work out his slump watching videos and continuing his conversation with Cora. That’s the difference with us reporting for Latino Sports. We are not working on deadlines, or to simply get routine, sometimes ridiculous questions answered by players. We respect their time and situations and believe our readers would appreciate an article like this, rather than reading what Lindor has been saying to the press in his last few interviews, that he is going through a slump and needs to work out of it.

I told him that I would visit again and would like to interview him then on being on the ballot and receiving his consolation prize. He smiled and said, sure.

Perhaps our conversation, or him looking or wearing his shirt anytime soon will help.

Conversation with Pete Alonso

After speaking to Lindor I walked over to Alonso’s locker. Pete was sitting watching two of his teammates playing pool in a game that he had next. When he saw me approaching, he got up and greeted me. We shook hands and I told him why I was there. Pete was surprised that he was on the ballot again, he had won the NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the year in 2019. It was bit controversial because some members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) questioned if he was really “Latino”? He received enough votes from those that believed that his grandparents being from Spain a Spanish speaking country that he should be considered.

I remember interviewing him about that controversy and he was adamant about being Latino. We had a good interview then and apparently; he remembered that conversation. I then proceeded to tell him why I was there and gave him his special gift.

Alonso opened that bag, unfolded the shirt, and cracked a huge smile. He loved the shirt. I then told him what I had told Lindor that the shirt should remind him of the quality MVP that he is regardless of his present situation. He smiled and thanked me.

Again, I felt proud that an award that we started thirty-three years ago to correct an oversight of then player Ruben Sierra not winning the 1989 AL MVP was today bringing smiles and positive thoughts to players than sometimes need it more than anything else.

