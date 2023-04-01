Mentally ill, who injured José Altuve – Enfermo mental, quien lesionó a José Altuve

Albert Einstein told Charlie Chaplin: “What I have always admired about you is that your art is universal; Everyone understands and admires him.”

To which Chaplin replied: “His is much more worthy of respect: everyone admires him, even when practically no one knows him.”:

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The people they call “decent” say: “He suffers from some mental problems” or “his mental health has been affected”.

Others simply emphasize under the billiards term:

“But he is crazy from ball to ball!”

But it’s the same thing, what Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard suffers, who threw the fastball that sent José Altuve to the solitude of the injured area, with a fractured right thumb.

Bard, who throws the fastball between 95 and 100 miles per hour, has been seen over the top, freaking out, celebrating late game outs, yelling, jumping and dancing out of show business, so now he is also on the disabled list.

A Denver journalist published yesterday that “he may be affected by the height of the home city of the Rockies.”

Denver is one of the highest cities in the United States, 1,609 meters above sea level.

Team doctors have diagnosed him as “an extreme case of anxiety.”

“It’s very hard to admit,” Bard has said, “but I’ve had these symptoms before. I have something else to worry about, when I thought it was enough to go out there with the immense responsibility of each game. I want to express that I am extremely grateful, because this organization understands my case, accepts it and tries to help me through the doctors”.

To a reporter’s question, Bard, 37, responded yesterday in Denver:

“No! I never wanted to throw that fastball to hit Altuve. I have never thrown anything with the intent to injure someone.”

Bard pitched in the recent Classic for the United States, with negative results. In three appearances, 1.2 innings, he allowed eight runs.

His Major League debut was with the White Sox in 2009 and he spent five seasons with them, before being out of the Majors for seven years, 2013-2020, which he spent in the minors. He returned to the Rockies and last year he put together a remarkable performance, finishing with a 1.79 ERA and 34 saves in 37 appearances. He had previously won the Comeback of the Year title, in 2020.

The previous time, with Boston, Daniel Bard reached base on his last two batters before leaving the Major Leagues. He threw eight balls at them and one strike.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———–Español———-

Enfermo mental, quien lesionó a José Altuve

Albert Einstein le dijo a Charlie Chaplin: “Lo que siempre he admirado de usted es que su arte es universal; todo mundo le comprende y le admira”.

A lo que Chaplin respondió: “Lo suyo es mucho más digno de respeto: todo el mundo lo admira, aún cuando, prácticamente, nadie lo conoce”.:

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La gente que llaman “decente” dice: “Sufre de algunos problemas mentales” o “se le ha afectado la salud mental”.

Otros simplemente recalcan bajo el término del billar:

“¡Pero es que está loco de bola a bola!”.

Pero es lo mismo, lo que sufre el pitcher de los Rockies, Daniel Bard, quien tiró la recta que mandó a José Altuve a la soledad del recinto de los lesionados, con el pulgar derecho fracturado.

Bard, quien tira la recta entre las 95 y las 100 millas por hora, se ha visto exagerado, salido de quicio, celebrando outs finales de los juegos, con gritos, saltos y bailes fuera de lo aceptable en el espectáculo, por lo que ahora él también está en la lista de los lesionados.

Un periodista de Denver publicó ayer que “posiblemente lo afecte la altura de la ciudad sede de los Rockies”.

Denver es una de las urbes más altas de Estados Unidos, mil 609 metros sobre el nivel del mar.

Los médicos del equipo le han diagnosticado “un extremo caso de ansiedad”.

“Es muy difícil admitirlo” ha dicho Bard, “pero he sentido estos síntomas en anteriores oportunidades. Tengo algo más por qué preocuparme, cuando pensaba que era suficiente salir ahí con la inmensa responsabilidad de cada juego. Quiero expresar que estoy agradecido en extremo, porque esta organización comprende mi caso, lo acepta y trata de ayudarme a través de los médicos”.

A la pregunta de un reportero, Bard, de 37 años, respondió ayer en Denver:

“¡No! Nunca quise tirar esa recta para que le pegara a Altuve. jamás he lanzado nada con intención de lesionar a alguien”.

Bard lanzó en el reciente Clásico por Estados Unidos, con resultados negativos. En tres apariciones, 1.2 innings, permitió ocho carreras.

Su debut en Grandes Ligas fue con los Medias Blancas en 2009 y estuvo cinco temporadas con ellos, antes de quedar fuera de las Mayores durante siete años, 2013-2020, los que pasó por las menores. Regresó con los Rockies y el año pasado logró notable actuación al terminar con efectividad de 1.79 y 34 salvados en 37 apariciones. Antes había ganado el título del Regreso del año, en 2020.

La anterior oportunidad, con el Boston, Daniel Bard embasó a sus dos últimos bateadores antes de irse de Grandes Ligas. Les tiró ocho bolas y un solo strike.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5