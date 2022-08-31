Message in time for all the Pain in the Butts – Mensaje a tiempo para todos los culopicosos

“Women are a big problem. But that is the kind of problem that we men love to face”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Post Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

For the assholes…: I remind those who send me insulting messages and those who post them on Antisocial Networks, that the honor of voting for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, I did not win it in a raffle, nor did they give it to me for being Venezuelan.

That honor has been the product of years of clean work, good behavior, respect for baseball and respect for the Major League Baseball Writers Association.

You hot assholes can say and write what you want. I am free not to hear them or read them… But take care of what itches.

Rigoberto Osuna, from Atlanta, asks…: “Could you report the reality of how Jackie Róbinson was not the first black player in the Major Leagues, as you yourself have claimed?”

Amigo Rigo…: The first black in white professional baseball, in any category, was Bud Fowler, who at the age of 14, in 1872, barehanded, because gloves did not exist, already played all positions, including pitcher.

Later, the brothers, Moses (Fleetwood) and Weldy Walker, played until 1884, with the Toledo Blue Stockings, American Association, which was the Major League. That was the year when Adrian (Cap) Anson imposed discrimination, which lasted until Jackie-Dodgers, in 1947.

José L. Guevara, from Caracas, says…: “I wanted to ask you, who makes the Major League Baseball game schedule.”

Friend Pepe…: Past tense. “You wanted”. I mean, you don’t want to anymore.

In any case, I inform the other readers that in the commissioner’s office there are specialists who prepare the calendar project, to be approved by each team.

Ronald Pajaro, from Caracas, asks about: “John Olerud’s numbers, with which teams did he play, and will you vote for Francisco Rodríguez?”

Amigo Ron…: Olerud, now 54, spent 17 seasons with the Blue Jays, Mets, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox. He hit 295, 255 home runs and 1,230 RBIs… I will not vote for Rodríguez.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks…: “What are Roger Maris’s numbers and why is he not in the Hall of Fame?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Average 260, home runs 275, RBI 850 in 12 years. Because he doesn’t deserve HOF.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————————Español—————————————

Mensaje a tiempo para todos los culopicosos

“Las mujeres son un gran problema. Pero ese es el tipo de problema que a los hombres nos encanta afrontar”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Para los culopicosos…: Les recuerdo a quienes me mandan mensajes insultantes y a quienes los cuelgan en las Redes Antisociales, que el honor de votar para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, no me lo gané en una rifa, ni me lo dieron por ser venezolano.

Ese honor ha sido producto de años de limpio trabajo, buen comportamiento, respeto al beisbol y respeto a la Major League Baseball Writers Association.

Ustedes, culopicosos encendidos, pueden decir y escribir lo que quieran. Yo estoy en libertad de no oírlos, ni leerlos… Pero cuídense eso que les pica.

Rigoberto Osuna, de Atlanta, pregunta…: “¿Podría informar la realidad de cómo Jackie Róbinson no fue el primer jugador negro en Grandes Ligas, según Ud. mismo ha afirmado?”.

Amigo Rigo…: El primer negro en el beisbol profesional de los blancos, en cualquier categoría, fue Bud Fowler, quien a los 14 años, en 1872, a mano limpia, porque no existían los guantes, jugaba ya todas posiciones, incluso la de lanzador.

Después, los hermanos, Moses (Fleetwood) y Weldy Walker, jugaron hasta 1884, con los Toledo Blue Stockings, Américan Association, que era Liga Grande. Ese fue el año cuando Adrián (Cap) Anson impuso la discriminación, que perduró hasta Jackie-Dodgers, en 1947.

José L. Guevara, de Caracas, dice…: “Quería preguntarte, quiénes hacen el calendario de juegos de Major League Baseball”.

Amigo Pepe…: Tiempo pasado. “Querías”. O sea, ya no quieres.

De todas maneras, informo a los demás lectores que en la oficina del comisionado hay especialistas que preparan el proyecto de calendario, a ser aprobado por cada equipo.

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta por: “¿Los números de John Olerud, con cuáles equipos jugó, y votará usted por Francisco Rodríguez?”.

Amigo Ron…: Olerud, ahora de 54 años, permaneció 17 temporadas con Blue Jays, Mets, Marineros, Yankees y Medias Rojas. Bateó para 295, 255 jonrones y mil 230 impulsadas… No votaré por Rodríguez.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los números de Roger Maris y por qué no está en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Promedio 260, jonrones 275, impulsadas 850 en 12 años. Porque no merece HOF.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5