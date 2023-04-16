Mets Call Up Brett Baty – Second Ranked Prospect in Organization

Brett Baty - Image Credit: New York Mets/MLB

NEW YORK — Baty to The Show! According to multiple reports, the New York Mets have called up their highly coveted prospect Brett Baty, who is ranked second in the Mets farm system and 19th on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect List.

The 23-year-old third baseman has posted a .400/.500/.886 slash line in nine games this season at Syracuse Triple-A with five home runs and 15 RBI. Additionally, Baty’s totaled 14 hits to go along with a scorching OPS of 1.386.

Brett Baty does it again — this time with a grand slam! The @Mets' No. 2 prospect (@MLB No. 19) swats his fifth homer for the @SyracuseMets. pic.twitter.com/CjWuB6LQQe — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 14, 2023

The Mets are currently 10-6 on the season and have gotten minor production out of the third base position played by Eduardo Escobar. The 34-year-old, of La Pica, Maracay, Venezuela is batting .125 with six hits on the year (14 games played).

“He deserves everything he’s getting right now, now that he’s getting called up,” Escobar said through a team intepreter on Sunday shortly after news broke of Baty being called up.

“He’s put in the work. He deserves to come up here and play and do what he does because he’s that good of a player. He’s the future of this team.”

Ultimately, Escobar is a vital piece to the Mets clubhouse as many, if not, all of his teammates and coaches have noted in the past.

“We all know what he means to the morale of the club,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said about Escobar during their most recent homestand at Citi Field.

Escobar will remain a major piece to New York’s utility roles, given that Baty, shortstop Francisco Lindor, and second baseman Jeff McNeil will need a day off here and there.

And perhaps, in pinch hit scenarios as well as games where he is assigned the designated hitter role.

Nevertheless, Baty is heading to the big leagues. The 23-year-old is rumored to be activated tomorrow Monday April 17th prior to the Mets series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

