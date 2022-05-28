Mets in the New York Groove – Defeats Philadelphia 8-6 for 30th Win

Image Credit: Major League Baseball

Flushing, New York – In the Big Apple at Citi Field, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies plan to dig themselves out of a division deficit set out by the New York Mets. Entering the weekend, the Mets had a 7.5-game lead in the NL East, 0.5 games from their season- high 8.0-game lead. The Mets are showing a winning pedigree early in the season by being the league’s leader in hits with a total of 415. To put that into perspective, the Metropolitans have 14 more hits than the next team in the category (Boston Red Sox, 401 hits).

In all reality, it seems as if the Mets and Philadelphia face off in every other series. Overall, each team has about 45 games played on the year; however Friday marked the tenth matchup between Phillies and the Mets this season. Rather than discuss MLB season scheduling, let’s dive into pitching matchups and brief statistics for Phillies vs. Mets.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets – 3 Games

Friday 5/28 @ 7:10pm EST:

LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA)

Saturday 5/29 @ 7:15pm EST:

RHP Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Sunday 5/30 @ 7:08pm EST:

RHP Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA) vs To Be Determined

Team Ranks across MLB –Philadelphia Phillies (21-25) vs. New York Mets (30-17)

*(Stats below are based from before play on Saturday, May 28th)*

Offense – Batting Average, On Base Percentage

Batting Average

Phillies: .250 BA (7th in MLB) – Mets: .261 BA (Tied 1st in MLB)

On Base Percentage

Phillies: .314 OBP (12th in MLB) – Mets: .333 OBP (2nd in MLB)

Pitching – Earned Run Average, Strikeouts

Earned Run Average

Phillies: 3.99 ERA (20th in MLB) – Mets: 3.79 ERA (13th in MLB)

Strikeouts

Phillies: 428 Ks (3rd in MLB) – Mets: 441 Ks (2nd in MLB)

Francisco Lindor entered Friday night with a .355 batting average (11-31), 11 RBI in his last 8 games played. In 47 games played this season, Lindor has totaled 8 home runs, 34 runs batted in with a .344 on base percentage. On defense, Lindors remains elite with the second highest wins above replacement among shortstops in the National League this season (Swanson: 1.8 WAR; Lindor: 1.6 WAR).

The offseason addition of Eduardo Escobar cannot go unnoticed. Escobar creates flexibility for the Mets in a multitude of aspects. He is able to play above-average defense in multiple positions such as 3B and 2B as well as in the lineup with the talent of being a switch-hitter.

Tearing the cover-off the baseball is an understatement when discussing the dynamic play from Pete Alonso. Coming into Friday, Alonso’s season totals were 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in. He added to both marks in fashion against the Phillies on Friday night.

Game Recap: Friday May 27th – Phillies vs. Mets at Citi Field – 30,175 in Attendance

The Mets offense got the night started in the first inning with leadoff man, Brandon Nimmo. Speeding down the line, Nimmo reached first on an error that was charged to Phillies shortstop Bryson Scott for a wide throw, which forced 1B Rhys Hoskins off the bag. With 29 team errors on the season, the Phillies seem to have defensive issues that occur at the most pivotal moments. The Mets were able to capitalize on Philly’s miscues by executing a 3-run first inning.

Pete Alonso: Sacrifice fly scoring Nimmo – Mets lead 1-0

Eduardo Escobar : Sacrifice fly scoring Marte – Mets lead 2-0

Mark Canha: Singles to centerfield scoring Lindor – Mets lead 3-0

In the top of the second inning with two outs, RHP Carlos Carrasco found himself in a jam with runners on second and third. Up against Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs, “Cookie” Carrasco challenged Stubbs with constant four seam fastballs and changeups. Following multiple foul balls, Carrasco elected to go with his slider on Stubbs, which resulted in a weak ground ball to first base to end the inning. “Cookie” received a loud ovation from the Citi Field crowd.

POLAR PETE – 2-Run HR from Alonso – Mets lead 5-0

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Alonso hit a rocket to deep left field, raising the Mets lead to five. This marked his 12th HR and 43rd RBI of the season.

Phillies Starting Pitcher: Bailey Falter Final Line on the Night – 41 pitches

3.0 IP, 5 runs allowed (2 earned, 3 unearned), 4 hits; 1 HR allowed, 3 walks, two Ks

The impact of Starling Marte on the Mets in the lineup, on the field and in the clubhouse is unlike any other. Any opposing defense, especially the catcher, struggles with containing Marte on the base path. In the bottom of the 4th with two down, Marte singled to right center field and followed with an attempt to second on a stolen base. Marte was able to advance to third on a pass-ball to center field. These hustle-type plays are significant in factoring a won or lost ballgame.

Francisco Lindor: Singles to left field scoring Marte – Mets lead 6-0

Pete Alonso: Doubles to deep right center field scoring Lindor – Mets lead 7-0

Six-Run 6th inning for the Phillies

The third time around, the Phillies batting order led Carrasco into a difficult sixth inning. Carrasco totaled 23 of his 85 pitches in the 6th inning. From Harper, Castellanos, Shwarber to Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera, this lineup has the power to change a ballgame from one swing of the bat. A pair of infield singles from Hoskins and Alec Bohm got the momentum going on the scoreboard for Philadelphia. Hoskins reached first on a throwing error by Carrasco, who appeared to have dove to make the out.

Bryce Harper: Singles to right center field scoring Hoskins – Mets lead 7-1

Nick Castellanos: Single to shallow center field scoring Bohm – Mets lead 7-2

Jean Segura: Ground out to shallow infield scoring Harper – Mets lead 7-3

Mets Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco Final Line on the Night – 85 pitches

5.2 IP, 5 earned runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 7 Ks

With base runners on first and second and two outs, Mets manager Buck Showalter decided to go to the bullpen and chose LHP Chasen Shreve for the appearance. When asked about the decision during postgame, Showalter said “He (Carrasco) had jammed his thumb diving for that ball”.

When asked about getting Carrascos thumb examined, Showalter responded with “He had already gotten it checked out and thinks it’s okay.”

Shreve has put up great numbers against left-handed bats in the early parts of the season as well as in Spring training. However, with that being said, Shreve was unable to execute out of the gate on Friday night. In the eighth hole, left-handed batter Stubbs clobbered a 1-2 splitter near the right field foul pole for a 382 foot 3-run home run, minimizing the deficit to one.

Garrett Stubbs: 3-run HR to Right Field scoring Castellanos and Segura – Mets lead 7-6

From the bottom to the top of the order, this Mets lineup is versatile. The Mets immediately struck back at Philly’s attempt at a comeback. In the nine hole, Tomás Nido led off the bottom 6th with a walk. Following Nido was the top of the order in Nimmo, Marte, Lindor. A trio any opponent would be threatened by on the mound. On a 2-1 count with his weight loaded, Nimmo doubled to deep right field advancing runners to second, and third, no outs for next up: Marte.

Starling Marte: Ground out to shortstop scoring Nido – Mets lead 8-6

Bullpen Arms used on the Night

Phillies Bullpen: RHP Nick Nelson, RHP Andrew Bellatti, RHP Jeurys Familia, LHP Brad Hand

Nelson: (2.0 IP, 3 earned runs, 3 hits allowed, 1 walk, 5 Ks) – 41 pitches

Bellatti: (1.0 IP, 1 hit allowed, 1 walk) – 19 pitches

Familia: (1.0 IP, 1 strikeout) – 9 pitches

Hand: (1.0 IP, 1 hit allowed, 1 strikeout) – 16 pitches

Mets Bullpen: LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Edwin Díaz

Shreve: (0.1 IP, 1 earned run, 1 HR allowed) – 8 pitches

Smith: (1.0 IP, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) – 15 pitches

Rodríguez: (0.2 IP, 1 hit allowed, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) – 17 pitches

Lugo: (0.1 IP) – 5 pitches

Díaz: (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 3 Ks) – 16 pitches

To complete the save, Mets closer Edwin Díaz entered the 9th inning with the trumpets blasting out of Citi Field sound speakers. Mets fans love every minute of Díaz authentic walk out music. Following a one out single by Bohm, Díaz had a tough task ahead of him. That being the two-time National League MVP Harper, coming up to the plate prepared to do damage. Díaz, who executed on his offspeed pitches well, sat down Harper on three-straight sliders.

With two outs in the 9th, Castellanos put up a 7-pitch at-bat that included 4 foul balls. On a 1-2 count, Díaz blew a 100 MPH four seam fastball past a swinging Castellanos to end the ball game. Díaz earned his 11th save of the season as the Mets won 8-6.

Showalter made sure to shout out the performances from Lugo and Diaz. “That is a hard part of the lineup to go through, that was impressive tonight. I know that doesn’t go on no despise, that’s hard. And Lugo got a big out for us, too. Against a really good hitter with the tying run on second.”

The Mets have now outscored the Phillies 53 – 38 in 10 games this season. This matchup contains everything you could ask for in a division rivalry. Mets and Phillies continue tonight at 7:15pm on FOX.

