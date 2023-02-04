Mets Latin Combo – Combo Latino de los Mets

“You don’t always want what you love, nor do you always love what you want”… Miguel de Cervantes.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tremendous combo.

Everyone knows that the Mets will arrive at training in Florida loaded with millions of dollars, via the bank account of the owner, Steve Cohen. What is new is that they will also appear in those fields, full of Latin American talent.

Apart from the roster, they have invited the Panamanian infielder, Jónathan Araúz, 25 years old; Lorenzo Cedrola, a 25-year-old outfielder from Caracas; Michael Pérez, a 30-year-old catcher from Catano, Puerto Rico; Alex Ramírez, a 20-year-old Dominican from the capital, an outfielder; infielder José Peraza, from Barinas, Venezuela, 30 years old; Deni Reyes, right-handed pitcher, 26, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican.

In addition, already in the roster of the 40s, the Colombian, José Quintana; the Venezuelans, Carlos Carrasco, Eliéser Hernández, Francisco Álvarez, Omar Narváez and Eduardo Escobar; from Puerto Rico, Edwin Díaz, José Nido and Francisco Lindor; Dominicans, Ronny Mauricio and Starling Marte.

The only thing missing is for them to take Oscar de León to sing the National Anthem.

Roll to Florida

The Phillies truck that is already rolling towards their house for the spring trainer, Cleatrwater, Florida, carries, among other supplies, 2,400 balls, 1,200 bats, 300 gloves and 140 helmets. Pitchers and catchers will report to those practices within 12 days.

They don’t forget Judge

In San Francisco, Giants executives haven’t been able to convince their fans that not signing Aaron Judge wasn’t their fault. Unless the team gets off to a very good start, they are going to have to hear a lot of protests throughout the season.

Judge was born and raised next door to San Francisco, in Linden. Giants fan. There they offered him 400 million for 10 years, he signed with the Yankees for 360 million for nine seasons.

To win 20 games!

The enthusiasm in Baltimore is because they have one of the best prospects among pitchers, the right-hander, the son of Mexicans, Grayson Rodríguez, 23, a native of Houston. This year they are going to present it to the society of the Majors.

The 20-game winning pitchers almost disappeared, they believe they can revive that historic quartet of 1971 Orioles starters, all with 20 victories, Jim Palmer 20-9, Pat Dobson 20-8, Dave McNally 21-5, Mike Cuellar 20-9 .

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————–Español—————-

Combo Latino de los Mets

“No siempre se desea lo que uno ama, ni siempre se ama lo que uno desea”… Miguel de Cervantes.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tremendo combo.

Sabido por todos es que los Mets llegarán a los entrenamientos, en Florida, cargados de millones de dólares, vía cuenta bancaria del propietario, Steve Cohen. Lo nuevo es que también van a aparecer en esos campos, repletos de talento latinoamericano.

Aparte del roster, han invitado al infielder panameño, Jónathan Araúz, de 25 años; al caraqueño, Lorenzo Cedrola, outfielder de 25 años; a Michael Pérez, receptor nativo de Catano, Puerto Rico, de 30 años; a Alex Ramírez, dominicano capitaleño, de 20 años, outfielder; al infielder José Peraza, de Barinas, Venezuela, 30 años; a Deni Reyes, lanzador derecho, de 26 años, nativo de San Cristóbal, Dominicana.

Además, ya en el róster de los 40, aparecen el colombiano, José Quintana; los venezolanos, Carlos Carrasco, Eliéser Hernández, Francisco Álvarez, Omar Narváez y Eduardo Escobar; de Puerto Rico, Edwin Díaz, José Nido y Francisco Lindor; Dominicanos, Ronny Mauricio y Starling Marte.

Lo único que les falta es que lleven a Oscar de León para cantar el Himno Nacional.

Ruedan hacia Florida

El camión de los Phillies que rueda ya hacia la casa de ellos para el spring trainer, Cleatrwater, Florida, lleva, entre otros útiles, 2.400 pelotas, 1.200 bates, 300 guantines y 140 cascos. Dentro de 12 días se reportarán a esos entrenamientos los pitchers y los catchers.

No olvidan a Judge

En San Francisco, los ejecutivos de los Gigantes no han podido convencer sus fanáticos de que no haber firmado a Aaron Judge, no fue culpa de ellos. A menos que el equipo tenga muy buena arrancada, van a tener de oír muchas protestas a lo largo de la campaña.

Judge nació y se crió al lado de San Francisco, en Linden. Fanático de los Gigantes. Allá le ofrecieron 400 millones por 10 años, firmó con los Yankees por 360 millones para nueve temporadas.

¡A ganar 20 juegos!

El entusiasmo en Báltimore es porque tienen a uno de los mejores prospectos entre los lanzadores, el derecho, hijo de mexicanos, Grayson Rodríguez, de 23 años, nativo de Houston. Este año lo van a presentar ante la sociedad de las Mayores.

Casi desaparecidos los pitchers ganadores de 20 juegos, creen poder revivir aquel histórico cuarteto de abridores de los Orioles 1971, todos con 20 victorias, Jim Palmer 20-9, Pat Dobson 20-8, Dave McNally 21-5, Mike Cuellar 20-9.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5