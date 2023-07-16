Mets-Phillies will play in London in 2024 – Mets-Phillies Jugarán En Londres En 2024

“Astronauts go around the world in 15 minutes, but it took me 55 minutes trying to find a place to park my car”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – A group of Dodgers’ ticket customers, are angry that the Los Angeles club hired outfielder Jake Marisnick, who was with the Astros when they won the World Series in 2017, presumably stealing their signs with the help of television…

**Aaron Judge is still under medical observation because he feels pain in the big toe of his right foot, injured on June 3rd in Los Angeles, after making an amazing play running unto the right field wall. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he is expected to be fully recovered in a few days…

**The Mets announced with much fanfare, the signing of the first two players they took in this year’s draft; infielder Colin Houck, and right-hander Brandon Sproat. Both traveled yesterday to Port St. Lucie, to start working at the training sports complex of the big team…

**Meanwhile, Baseball America believes this year’s draft has been the most player-rich, with the highest-quality among them…

“We are as crushed this year, as people supposed the earth was”… Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox.

**Bostonians have been last in the American League East Division for a while, which they can’t stand over there. And yesterday they woke up with a 49-43 record, eight games behind the leaders Rays, 58-35…

**The Mets will play twice in London in 2024, against the Phillies, on June 8th and 9th. The team from Flushing already have their game schedule for next year. They will open on Thursday, March 28, against the visiting Brewers. The following Saturday and Sunday they will complete the series with Milwaukee. Then, the Detroit Tigers will visit Citi Field April 1-3. The Subway Series is scheduled for June 25 and 26; two games…

**The Nicaraguan right-handed pitcher Enniel Cortés reminds everyone of the wonders on the mound, of his compatriot Dennis Martínez. Enniel, 17 years old, signed by the Braves, pitches in the Dominican Summer League, where he has just thrown five zeros in a row, with five strikeouts, while working with a 94 miles per hour fast ball, and the attitude of a veteran of many years on the mound…

“We all come into this world for just a short visit”… Albert Einstein.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Mets-Phillies jugarán en Londres en 2024

“Los astronautas le dan la vuelta al mundo en 15 minutos, pero yo me demoré 55 minutos tratando de conseguir donde estacionar mi automóvil”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UN grupo de clientes de boletos de los Dodgers están enojados porque el club de Los Angeles contrató al outfielder Jake Marisnick, quien era de los Astros cuando en 2017 les ganaron la Serie Mundial, presumiblemente robándoles señas con ayuda de la televisión…

**Aaron Judge sigue bajo observación médica porque siente dolores en el dedo grande del pie derecho, lesionado el tres de junio en Los Ángeles, al hacer tremenda atrapada contra la barda del right field. El gerente-general de los Yankees B rian Cashman, dijo que esperan esté totalmente recuperado en pocos días…

**Los Mets anunciaron con bombos y platillos, la firma de los dos primeros peloteros que escogieron en el draft de este año, el infielder Colin Houck, y el pither derecho Brandon Sproat. Ambos viajaban ayer hacia Port St. Lucie, para comenzar a trabajar en el complejo deportivo para entrenamientos del equipo grande…

**Entre tanto, Baseball America opina que el draft de este año ha sido el de mayor cantidad de jugadores y el de la mayor calidad entre ellos…

“Estamos este año tan aplastados, como la gente suponía era la tierra”… Alex Cora, mánager de los Medias Rojas.

**Hace rato que los bostonianos son últimos en la División del Este, lo que no soportan por allá. Y ayer amanecieron con récord de 49-43, a ocho juegos de los líderes Reys, 58-35…

**Los Mets jugarán en 2024, dos veces en Londres frente a los Phillies, ocho y nueve de junio. Los de Flushing tienen su calendario de juegos listo para el año que viene, cuando inaugurarán el jueves 28 de marzo con los Cerveceros de visita. Sábado y domingo siguientes completarán la serie con Milwaukee. Y los Tigres visitarán Citi Field del primero al tres de abril. La Serie del Subway está programada para junio 25 y 26, dos juegos…

**El nicaragüense, Enniel Cortéz, lanzador derecho, hace recordar las maravillas de su compatriota Dennis Martínez, sobre el montículo. Enniel, de 17 años, firmado por los Bravos, lanza en la Summer League de Dominicana, donde acaba de tirar cinco ceros en fila, con cinco strikeouts, a base de su reta de 94 millas por hora, y la actitud de un veterano de muchos años en esas labores…

“Todos venimos a este mundo para una corta visita”… Albert Einstein.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

