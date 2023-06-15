Mets pitcher ejected before first pitch – Expulsan a pitcher Mets antes del primer pitcheo

“When everyone is crazy, being sane is crazy”… Paul Samuelson.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Most of the managers who have managed in the Major Leagues played in the Majors. However, there was one who was not a player at that level, but, as a manager, he won more than two thousand games. You remember?

THE ANSWER: Between 1926 and 1950, he managed, of course in victorious times, the Cubs, Yankees and Red Sox. It was Joe McCarthy, who won 2,125 games and lost 1,333. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1957. He only played in the minors, as a second baseman, from 1907 to 1921.

Ejected without pitching: Mets reliever Drew Smith, 3-2, 4.18 and 1.20 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), was called from the bullpen in the seventh inning with the Yankees leading 7- 6. And before he made the first move, before he threw the first ball home, he was ejected, not by one, but by all four umpires. It happened, at one of the Yankees-Mets games, no less, at City Field!

Because, when Smith was about to step on the white rubber to start his action, the plate umpire, instead of calling play ball, walked towards him and, having him face to face, ordered him:

“Let’s see, his hands.”

Smith showed both palms. The plate umpire called his three other teammates, who also examined his hands. The manager, Buck Showalter, appeared when the head of the quartet of umpires raised his fist and shook it, like a boxer in a tremendous hook to the jaw, while shouting in an operatic tenor voice: “Out of the game! !”.

The reliever tried to show his hands again to the four, but none paid attention to him. Arriving at the dugout, without having thrown a single home plate, he held out his palms to his teammates, yelling once more:

“There is only sweat and pine forest that they put in the bullpen, precisely for that, so that we can use it.”

After the four umpires’ order, nothing was worth anything at City Field. The official scorer had to write in his information for the story: “Drew Smith was called to pitch, but he didn’t pitch anything, innings pitched 0.0, balls 0, strikes 0, hits 0, outs 0.”

Meanwhile, in the New York stands in Flushing, Mets fans wondered doubtfully:

“These four, are they Yankees fans?”

And, as Don Quixote said: “True things, friend Sancho.”

—————-Español—————–

Expulsan a pitcher Mets antes del primer pitcheo

“Cuando todo el mundo está loco, ser cuerdo es una locura”… Paúl Samuelson.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: La mayoría de los mánagers que han dirigido en Grandes Ligas, jugaron en las Mayores. Sin embargo, hubo uno que no fue pelotero en ese nivel, pero, como mánager, ganó más de dos mil juegos. ¿Lo recuerdas?

LA RESPUESTA: Entre 1926 y 1950, dirigió, por supuesto que en épocas victoriosas, a Cachorros, Yankees y Medias Rojas. Fue Joe McCarthy, quien ganó dos mil 125 juegos y perdió mil 333. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1957. Sólo jugó en las menores, como segunda base, desde 1907 hasta 1921.

–

o-o-o-

Expulsado sin lanzar: El relevista de los Mets, Drew Smith, 3-2, 4.18 y 1.20 WHIP (bases por bolas más hits por cada inning lanzado), fue llamado desde el bullpén, en el séptimo inning, con los Yankees ganando 7-6. Y antes de hacer el primer movimiento, antes de tirar la primera pelota para home, fue expulsado, no por uno, sino por los cuatro umpires.Ocurrió, ¡nada menos que en uno de los juegos Yankees-Mets, en City Field!

Porque, cuando Smith se disponía a pisar la goma blanca para iniciar su acción, el umpire de home, en vez de cantar play ball, caminó hacia él y al tenerlo frente a frente, le ordenó:

“A ver, sus manos”.

Smith mostró las dos palmas. El umpire de home llamó a sus otros tres compañeros, quienes también le examinaron las manos. Apareció el mánager, Buck Showalter, cuando el jefe de la cuarteta de árbitros levantaba su puño y lo agitaba, cual boxeador en tremendo gancho a la mandíbula, a la vez que gritaba con voz de tenor operático: “¡Out of the game!”.

El relevista intentó mostrar de nuevo sus manos a los cuatro de la sentencia, pero ninguno le hizo caso. Al llegar al dugout, sin haber tirado ni una para home, mostró las palmas de sus manos a los compañeros de equipo, clamando una vez más:

“¡Sólo hay sudor y el pinetar que nos ponen en el bullpén, justamente para eso, para que lo usemos”.

Después de la orden de los cuatro jueces, nada tuvo valor en City Field. El anotador oficial tuvo que escribir en su información para la historia:

“Drew Smith fue llamado a lanzar, pero no lanzó nada, innings lanzados 0.0, bolas 0, striks 0, hits 0, outs 0”.

Mientras, en las tribunas newyorquinas de Flushing, los fanáticos de los Mets se preguntaban muy dubitativos:

“Estos cuatro, ¿serán fanáticos de los Yankees?”.

Y, como dijo Don Quijote: “Cosas veredes, amigo Sancho”.

