Mets Release Robinson Cano

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

New York – Perhaps a few years too late when the Mets acquired Robinson Cano from the Seattle Mariners in 2018. The trade under the old Mets’ management regime was a primary factor in acquiring closer Edwin Diaz also from the Seattle Mariners.

But the Robinson Cano tenure across town with the Mets, compared to his near Hall of Fame numbers with the Yankees, never transpired as one that will be remembered. It was more bad than good. Monday, all MLB teams reduced their rosters of two players, 26, and speculation revolved around a struggling Cano who was designated for assignment.

Perhaps he was the other player involved in the trade to obtain Diaz, regardless, the Mets and GM Brodie Van Wagenen believed at the time that Cano was their answer to shore up their infield at second base and add production in the lineup for then manager Luis Rojas.

Sadly, though, the Mets and their fans never witnessed a ballplayer that had Hall of Fame credentials. Cano will never see his name placed with the immortals due to sitting out the 2021 season for a second violation of using an illegal PED substance.

The eight-time All- Star, with a career average of .302 with 335 home runs and 1,305 RBI in 17 seasons has 2,632 career hits which ranks third among active players.

In the Mets clubhouse Sunday night, after the team won a franchise record seven straight series with a win over the Phillies, Cano was not available as speculation centered he would be a casualty of the roster reduction.

The clubhouse was quiet after the Sunday night ESPN televised game as the hours ticked towards the roster deadline. Cano saw limited playing time and his slash line of .195/.233/.268 with 43 at bats, one home run, and three RBI did not help his cause.

Other names in the mix of the roster reduction were Dominc Smith, J,D. Davis, and Luis Guillorme. All have been a part of a crowded infield that manager Buck Showalter has used to his advantage. The Mets, 16-7 are the third team in franchise history off to their best start after 23 games.

The Mets also optioned relief pitcher Yoan Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse, though under different circumstances. Cano, 39, is owed $24 million the next two seasons and the Mets have a seven day period to trade him or he could be placed on outright waivers

Sunday Cano’s teammate, Francisco Lindor a 2016 Latino Sports AL MVP Award recipient was quoted as saying he would not be happy if Cano was released.

The decision to stay with Smith, who had minor league options may have been sealed Sunday night after his first 4-for-4 game since September 2020 along with three RBI.

“It’s definitely going to be a very emotional day no matter who it is,” Smith said after the game when asked in regard to speculation of the Mets impending roster moves.

Cano is a two-time Latino Sports AL MVP award recipient for the years 2010 and 2011. Albert Pujlos was the recipient of the NL MVP Award the same years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer with Latinosports.com Twitter @Ring786 Facebook.,com/Rich Mancuso