Mets take first game of three game series in L.A.

Francisco Lindor, DJ Stewart and Harrison Bader, lead Mets to series opening win over Dodgers on Friday night - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The most celebrated East Coast West Coast rivalry used to be when the Yankees played the Dodgers in a World Series. Today, it is beginning to look like the Dodgers vs Mets. When the Dodgers come to NY or the Mets travel to LA, the ballparks are full, and there is a playoff atmosphere, no matter where these teams are in the standings. Tonight, we have the 10-8 Mets looking to extend their four-game winning streak and the 12-9 Dodgers trying to get back on track after losing four of their last six games.

The Dodgers will send out their young stud Yoshinobu Yamamoto to try to quiet the hot bats of the Boys from Queens, New York. Meanwhile, the Mets sent out Lefty Sean Manaea. Both pitching staffs have their hands full with these lineups.

Mets DH DJ Stewart started the scoring with an opposite-field 387-foot shot into the right-field pavilion off of Yamamoto, who was sailing along and keeping the Mets off balance with a steady mix of fastballs, curves, and splitters.

But the red-hot Mets kept chipping away with three more runs. Yamamoto left after six innings with seven hits, four runs, three earned runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts. Nine strikeouts are good; he pitched well enough to win this game.

Manaea pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. The Mets won 9-4, with both clubs committing five errors. The Dodgers have been playing like an average team and have lost five of their last seven games. The bottom of their order has been awful. Chris Taylor finally got an RBI hit after going 0-31. Their bullpen could be performing better. What else can we say?

Conversely, the Mets are on a roll and have a chance to sweep the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. At the beginning of the season, no one even considered that possibility.

One positive note was Harrison Bader, who had a career-high of four hits tonight.

