Mets vs Dodgers: Clash Of 2022 Titans Begins

The joy of being a Met this year

Los Angeles, CA: Tonight the New York Mets are in town to begin a 10 game west coast trip. It starts here in LA with 4 games vs the Western Division first place Dodgers. They will then see the Padres and Angels for 6. This will be the first true test for them as the team with the best record in the National League. The Mets schedule all the way to the All-Star game will not be easy and will give an indication to many as to just how good they really are.

Winning games against the teams who have winning records is what every team strives for. But it is also important to not think the teams with losing records can be taken lightly. Just look at what happened to the Dodgers getting swept at home by the Pirates over the last 3 days. The last time the Pirates swept the Dodgers in LA was September 2000 and LA is 1-5 vs the Bucks this year. The Dodgers didn’t play poorly, they just got beat by a team who played better for 3 days.

So this 4 game series between these two powerhouse teams will be a good test for both teams for two different reasons. Will the Mets take advantage of a Dodger team that just got swept by a team trying to find themselves and continue to roll over their opponents? Or will the Dodgers bounce back and prove again who is tops in the National League? So let the show begin.

The Mets will start RHP Taijuan Walker, 3-0, 2.83 ERA, who is coming off an impressive win vs the Phillies on May 28th. But it seems that every Mets pitcher is coming off of a win this year and they are leading the National League in wins without Jacob deGrom who hasn’t pitched on a big-league mound since last July as he rehabs a stress reaction in his right scapula, what ever that is. He is making the west coast trip with the team though. Manager Buck Showalter is being tight lipped about his CY Young star’s progress. They are also winning without Max Scherzer who is out with “moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain.” I think they just make these names for injuries up.

The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin, 5-0, 1.80 ERA, so this will be a good matchup of pitchers and teams tonight and for the next 4 games here in sunny LA. Stay tuned.