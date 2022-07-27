Mets – Yankees Subway Series Felt Like a World Series

Citi-Field center field Screens says it all. Photo by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: This rivalry, Subway Series, battle of the boroughs, or whatever you want to call it, started as a slugfest in the first inning. The first game of this series yesterday did not disappoint. Yesterday’s game had the feeling of a World Series game. That feeling was evident yesterday when I walked onto the Citi-Field during batting practice and saw that the entire back of the field, behind home plate from dugout to dugout was full of all sorts of VIP’s. Something that is only seen in major playoff, and world series games. It was like everyone who’s anyone wanted to be present. Mets had a sellout crowd, and another sell out projected for tonight’s second game.

Yesterday’s 27th “Subway Series” felt more like a World Series because both teams are in good standings in each of their divisions and many fans remember the year 1997 when the games between these two New York franchises went from a Subway Series to a World Series. That energy around the stadium was highlighted by the fans from both teams that seemed to be about evenly matched with a slight edge to the Queens team.

The teams did not disappoint. It was excitement from the start. Yankees scored two runs in the top of the first inning on back-to-back homeruns which sent the Bronx Bombers fans to a high pitch that could have been heard in the Boogie Down. However, the home team came right back with back-to-back doubles from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonzo and then homeruns from Marte and Escobar for a score of 4-2.

The game finished with an exciting closure from Edwin Díaz who got the final four outs for a 6-3 Mets win.

