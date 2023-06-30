Mexican from Chihuahua, a prospect for The Marlins – Mexicano de Chihuahua, prospecto de los Marlins



“Before I could, and they wouldn’t let me, now they let me but I can’t”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida VIP-WIRE – The Marlins are celebrating the start in the minors of their Mexican prospect from Chihuahua, Marco Vargas, an 18-year-old infielder, with a very restless bat. In a season and a half in the Rookie’s league, he’s hitting .320, with four home runs and 49 RBIs…

** Meanwhile, the NY Yankees hope that their prospect, also 18 years old, Roderic Arias, will start hitting as the coaches say he is able. Arias, from San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, has started his professional career in a slump…

** By the way, the Yankees are having such a bad season at the home plate from third baseman Josh Donaldson, that at 37 years of age, he has been benched…

** The Mets’ bullpen seems exhausted at this time of the season, according to manager Buck Showalter. And he attributes to that the repeated disasters they’ve suffered in recent innings. The team from Flushing, who pay their players $267,723,332 this year, are fourth in the East Division, with 36-44, 17 games behind the Braves…

-O-O-O-

“Journalism is the best profession in the world”… Gabriel García Márquez.

-O-O-O-

** I appreciate the invitation from the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, for the weekend of Sunday, July 23rd, when Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff will be inducted into The Hall Of Fame. They’re setting me up at the legendary and luxurious Otsego Hotel. I’ll try to get there as soon as possible…

** Thirty three (33) years ago today, Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela threw a no-hitter with the Dodgers, against the Saint Louis Cardinals. The final score, 6-0, seven strikeouts and three walks…

** Miguel Cabrera has been honored in many stadiums on the occasion of his retirement at the end of the season, as a baseball professional player. In addition, his team, the Detroit Tigers, are preparing several days of festivities during the last week of the season in Detroit. Most local business will take part in the celebrations, and will surely showered the maracayero with valuable gifts…

**Some Major League Baseball managers and executives are trying to ban players from carrying cell phones in their pockets during games. But the heads of the Players Association believe that constitutes an invasion of privacy. It begs the question!: What are those gentlemen need cell phones for during the game?

-O-O-O-

“When I was a child I dreamed of being a big leaguer, and of being part of a circus. Playing for the Yankees made both wishes come true at once”… Graig Nettles.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

“Antes yo podía, y no me dejaban, ahora me dejan pero ya no puedo”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida VIP-WIRE – Los Marlins celebran el comienzo en las menores de su mexicano de Chihuahua, Marco Vargas, infielder de 18 años, con un bate muy inquieto. En temporada y media por las categorías de Novatos, batea para .320, con cuatro jonrones y 49 remolcadas…

** Mientras, los Yankees esperan que su prospecto, igualmente de 18 años, Róderic Arias, comience a batear como lo anunciaron los coaches. Arias, de San Pedro de Macorís, ha iniciado su vida profesional en slump…

** Por cierto, los Yankees padecen tan mala temporada al bate del tercera base Josh Donaldson, que a los 37 años de edad, lo han mandado al banco…

** El bullpen de los Mets llegó agotado a estas alturas de la temporada, según dice el mánager, Buck Showalter. Y a eso atribuye los desastres repetidos que han sufrido en los últimos innings. Los de Flushing, quienes pagan este año a sus peloteros 267 millones 723 mil 332 dólares, van cuartos en la División Este, con 36-44, a 17 juegos de los Bravos…

-O-O-O-

“El periodismo es el mejor trabajo del mundo”… Gabriel García Márquez.

-O-O-O-

** Agradezco le amable invitación del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, para el fin de semana del domingo 23 de julio, cuando serán elevados, Scott Rolen y Fred McGriff. Me alojarán en el legendario y lujoso hotel Otsego. Trataré de llegar lo antes posible…

** Hace hoy 33 años que el mexicano Fernando Valenzuela tiró no hit con los Dodgers, frente a los Cardenales. La pizarra final, 6-0, siete strikeouts y tres bases por bolas…

** Miguel Cabrera ha sido homenajeado en muchos estadios con motivo de su retiro, como profesional del beisbol. Además, su equipo, Tigres de Detroit, preparan varios días de fiesta durante la última semana de juegos allá este año. La mayoría de las industrias locales, tomarán parte, brindando valiosos obsequios para el maracayero…

**Algunos mánagers y ejecutivos de Major League Baseball, tratan de lograr la prohibición de que los peloteros lleven celulares en los bolsillos durante los juegos. Pero los dirigentes de la Asociación de Jugadores opinan que eso es invasión de la privacidad. Pregunta obligada: ¿Pará que necesitarán esos señores celulares durante los juegos?

-O-O-O-

“Cuando era niño soñaba con ser bigleaguer, y con ser parte de un circo. Jugar con los Yankees hizo realidad mis dos deseos a la vez”… Graig Nettles.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

