Mexico cannot host the Majors – México no puede ser sede de las Mayores

“A few assholes in several countries, say they are opposed to bullfighting, but at lunchtime they enjoy huge and juicy beefsteak… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Pitcher drama.- One of the best pitchers of the moment, Jacob deGrom, winner of two Cy Young, has spent eight seasons in the major leagues, all with the Mets. He earns 35 million 500 thousand dollars a year and is signed until the next campaign. But there are fears that he may not be able to continue pitching.

Doctors treat deGrom, 34, as an emergency because he hasn’t thrown to home plate since July 7, due to injuries to his right elbow and shoulder blade, both of which had surgery.

He has said…: “My plans are to release the Mets from their financial commitment to me, if I continue to be unable to pitch.”

The team, without deGrom, has played very well, leading the Division, but when the sun heats up in a few weeks, his right arm will be needed in that rotation.

After all, he is considered the best pitcher on that roster… It will dawn and we will see, as they say!…

The Urías major leagues.- In New York, the famous website “Latinosports” has just published an interesting story about the three Mexicans with the surname Urías in the Major Leagues.

Of course, they begin by clarifying that Ramón, an infielder, a native of Magdalena de Kino, who will celebrate his 28th birthday on June 3 and plays for the Orioles, is not a relative of Julio, who was born in Culiacán, 25 years old and with the Dodgers. , was the only pitcher to win 20 games last year.

And immediately they add that Luis, who will turn 25, also on June 3, an infielder for the Brewers, who plays in class A, recovering from an injury, is Ramón’s brother and was also born in Magdalena de Kino.

In other words, the surname Urías means 25 percent of Mexicans in the Majors.

Relive “Latinosports” in that work, the Mexican dream of having a Major League host city.

Years ago, Juan Manuel Ley (Tomateros) and Pepe Maiz (Sultanes), requested in writing a Major League club for Mexico. They ignored them.

Many of us believed that it was just personal advertising. Because they knew well that there is no Major League city in Mexico.

Bobby Maduro proclaimed, about a team in Havana, “one more step and we arrived.” But they never came.

Toronto is the only MLB headquarters outside the USA. And Montreal couldn’t.

——————————–Español——————————————

México no puede ser sede de las Mayores

“Unos cuantos culopicosos en varios países, se dicen opuestos a las corridas de toros, pero a la hora de comer disfrutan de enormes y jugosos beefsteak… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Drama de un pitcher.- Uno de los mejores lanzadores del momento, Jacob deGrom, ganador de dos Cy Young, ha permanecido durante ocho temporadas en Grandes Ligas, todas con los Mets. Cobra 35 millones 500 mil dólares anuales y está firmado hasta la campaña próxima. Pero hay temores de que no pueda seguir lanzando.

Los médicos tratan de emergencia a deGrom, de 34 años, porque no ha tirado una para home desde el siete de julio pasado, debido a lesiones en el codo y en el homoplato derechos, ambas operadas.

Él ha dicho…: “Mis planes son liberar a los Mets de su compromiso económico conmigo, si continúo sin poder lanzar”.

El equipo, sin deGrom, ha jugado muy bien, líder de la División, pero cuando caliente el sol, dentro de unas semanas, hará falta su brazo derecho en esa rotación.

Al fin y al cabo, se le considera el mejor pitcher en ese róster… ¡Amanecerá y veremos, como quien dice!…

Los Urías grandesligas.- En Nueva York, la famosa página web “Latinosports”, acaba de publicar una interesante historia sobre los tres mexicanos de apellido Urías en Grandes Ligas.

Por supuesto, comienzan por aclarar que Ramón, infielder, nativo de Magdalena de Kino, quien celebrará sus 28 años el tres de junio y juega para los Orioles, no es pariente de Julio, quien nació en Culiacán, de 25 años y con los Dodgers, fue el único pitcher ganador de 20 juegos el año pasado.

Y en seguida agregan que Luis, quien llegará a sus 25 años, también el tres de junio, infielder de los Cerveceros, quien juega en clase A, recuperándose de una lesión, sí es hermano de Ramón e igualmente nació en Magdalena de Kino.

O sea, el apellido Urías significa el 25 por ciento de los mexicanos en las Mayores.

Revive “Latinosports” en ese trabajo, el sueño mexicano de tener una ciudad sede de Grandes Ligas.

Hace años, Juan Manuel Ley (Tomateros) y Pepe Maiz (Sultanes), solicitaron por escrito un club de las Mayores para México. No les hicieron caso.

Muchos creímos que solo fue publicidad personal. Porque ellos sabían bien que no hay en México una urbe de Grandes Ligas.

Bobby Maduro proclamaba, acerca de un equipo en La Habana, “un paso más y llegamos”. Pero jamás llegaron.

Toronto es la única sede de MLB fuera de USA. Y Montreal no pudo.

