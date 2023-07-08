MEXICO FACES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IN MAIN EVENT ACTION TONIGHT LIVE ON UNIVISION

MEXICO CITY BONEBREAKERS STAR CARLOS BRISEÑO TAKES ON

TWO-TIME DOMINICAN REPUBLIC NATIONAL CHAMPION MICAIAS UREÑA

IN BANTAMWEIGHT HEADLINER

PLUS: FRANCE’S JADE JORAND RETURNS TO FACE AMERICAN KATIE PEREZ

MIAMI – July 5, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a bantamweight (135 pounds) main event showdown between Mexican star Carlos Briseño (14-3) and two-time Dominican Republic national champion Micaias “The Pink Ranger” Ureña (8-3) for Saturday, July 8, live on Paramount+ from Miami.

Saturday’s live Paramount+ stream will begin with a 30-minute pre-show co-hosted by COMBATE GLOBAL announcers Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary bout at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

“This fight between two stars from Mexico and The Dominican Republic accentuates COMBATE GLOBAL’s format of country versus country, and will really demonstrate what it means to represent your country in La Jaula,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

Briseño is a member of Mexico’s most fearsome MMA fight team, Bonebreakers, led by founder and head trainer Raul Salas Navarro.

Bonebreakers is the home of reigning COMBATE GLOBAL World Bantamweight Champion, David “The Black Spartan” Martinez, as well as the camp that emerged the winner of the $1 million-peso grand prize in COMBATE GLOBAL’s 2022 reality television series, ‘Exclusivos’, which pitted four prominent MMA fight camps against one another in a series of bouts.

A 2021 “COPA COMBATE” one-night, eight-man tournament veteran, Briseño will look to notch his fourth victory in five starts. In his last COMBATE GLOBAL appearance on July 1, 2022, Briseño defeated American Andrew Whitney by way of unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Ureña (8-3) of Santo Domingo is regarded as the number one bantamweight from The Caribbean and will undoubtedly be the greatest challenge that Briseño has had to face in 10 years competing as a professional.

A fast-paced, aggressive-minded competitor who has earned all 8 of his professional victories to date via (T)KO or action, Ureña will make his COMBATE GLOBAL debut in the midst of a three-fight winning streak.

In his last effort, Ureña scored a first round (1:55) knockout of Andres Cordero Cordova with a head kick.

