The following press release was published on MLB.com on Wednesday, July 26th — Miami Marlins acquire right-handed reliever Jorge López from Minnesota Twins
MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today acquired 2022 American League All-Star reliever Jorge López from Minnesota in exchange for right-handed reliever Dylan Floro.
López, 30, was named an AL All-Star in 2022, his first season as a full-time reliever, posting a 1.62 ERA and 17 saves, while holding opponents to a .167 average and .517 OPS over 40 games in the first half of the season with Baltimore before being acquired by Minnesota on August 2.
He made 37 appearances with Minnesota this season, going 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA (35.1 IP/20 ER) and 3 saves. López has recorded 24 scoreless outings and 6 holds, holding left-handed batters to a .178 average.
Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, López pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot park and made 3 scoreless relief appearances. He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft, marking the second-highest pitcher from Puerto Rico drafted at that time, behind Atlanta’s Luis Atilano (35th overall in 2003).
Check out our LatinoMVP Interview with Jorge López – LINK
