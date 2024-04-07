Cuba flag displayed on Miami Marlins scoreboard at loanDepot Park during 2023 World Baseball Classic - Image Credit: Latino Sports

The following was recently announced by the Miami Marlins – Miami Marlins and Cervecería La Tropical team up to honor and celebrate Cuban Heritage at loanDepot park; Along with serving as the sponsor of Cuban Heritage Celebration on May 18, Tropi Crystal is the Official Imported from Miami Cerveza of the Marlins and loanDepot park

The Miami Marlins and Cervecería La Tropical are teaming up to honor and celebrate Cuban heritage at the ballpark through a series of exciting events and activations. As Cuba’s oldest brewery, La Tropical has a deeply rich history – one that is directly tied to Cuban baseball and now Miami. Originally founded in 1888 in Havana, Cuba on a site that featured a baseball stadium with infield sand made of crushed Tropi Crystal bottles, baseball runs deep in both La Tropical history and Cuban culture, where baseball is the national sport.

As the brand’s first-ever brewery outside of Cuba, the Wynwood site features a state-of-the-art brewing operation, taproom, restaurant, botanical garden, and entertainment stage. And now, La Tropical’s Tropi Crystal brand is the Official Imported from Miami Cerveza of the Marlins and loanDepot park, once again cementing its association to baseball, but now in Miami. Tropi Crystal Pilsner, along with La Tropical’s full lineup of beers, is available at the Tropi Crystal branded bar outside of Section 7 on the Promenade Level and other locations throughout loanDepot park.

“With an incredible history connected to the game of baseball and the Cuban community, Tropi Crystal is the perfect partner to continue our efforts of providing a great fan experience and infusing the community into the ballpark experience,” said Rob Gelman, Marlins Vice President and Head of Partnership Development and Strategy. “We look forward to bringing many exciting initiatives to loanDepot park in partnership with Tropi Crystal.”

“Originally built in 1930, el Gran Stadium Cerveza Tropical was the cradle of Cuban baseball, hosting both national and MLB teams, as well as the World Baseball Cup series,” said Manny Portuondo, Cervecería La Tropical CEO. “Our association with béisbol spans almost a century, and we are very proud that the tradition lives on now in Miami with the Marlins.”

Tropi Crystal will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Cuban Heritage Celebration when the Marlins host the New York Mets on Saturday, May 18, at 4:10 p.m. With the purchase of a Cuban Heritage ticket package, fans will receive an exclusive and stylish Cuban Heritage Marlins jersey. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to local Cuban non-profit organizations. As part of the celebration, fans will be able to pair La Tropical beers, featuring Tropi Crystal, with exciting activations from Cervecería La Tropical. To join the celebration, head to Marlins.com/Cuban.

There is no better way to consume a La Tropical beer than by coupling it with a smash burger and Marlins Béisbol. With Burger and Beer Fridays presented by Tropi Crystal, fans can purchase ticket packages to every Friday Marlins home game and receive a game ticket, smash burger, and delicious craft beer from Cervecería La Tropical. Head to Marlins.com/Offers to get in on this All-Star deal.

More exciting collaborations between the Marlins and La Tropical are in the works and will be announced ahead of Cuban Heritage Celebration on May 18, including a watch party for a Marlins road game and much more!

