MIGUEL COTTO PROMOTIONS IN SAN JUAN

Miguel Cotto Promotions

Report From San Juan, Puerto Rico

Juan Carlos Camacho is claims victory over Fernando Diaz via Unanimous Decision to win the NABF Super Flyweight crown on Friday, August 19, at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan..

Camacho-Diaz was the main event of the Miguel Cotto Promotions debut on PROBOX TV. A ProBox TV subscription is $1.99 per month.

“I am very excited after all of these years and i am very excited to have been able to do this in front of all of my fans and friends, It is a very bog moment for me,” said Camacho following his big win. “(In the 7th round) He hit me with a solid punch and I felt it and I did what I do best – I stayed calm and I recovered from it. I want to say thank you to Miguel Cotto and the Cotto Promotions team and we will get together and decide who I will fight next. I was grateful for this opportunity and will be ready for whatever they decide.”



The results of the fights streamed live are as follows:

10 Rounds – NABF Super Flyweight Championship (115 lbs)

Juan Carlos CAMACHO JR 115.6 lbs. Juana Díaz, P.R., 13-1, 7 KOs vs.

Fernando DIAZ, 114.8 lbs, Colton, CA 11-1-1, 3 KOs

CAMCACHO WINS UD 99-91, 97-93, 99-91

8 Rounds – Super Bantamweights (122 LBS)

José MARTINEZ, 121 lbs., Las Marías, P.R., 21-1-3, 14 KOs vs.

Carlos BUITRAGO, 121 lbs. Managua, Nicaragua, 35-7-1, 20 KOs

BUITRAGO WINS SD 76-75, 76-75, 77-74,

4 Rounds – (128 LBS)

Pedro MARQUEZ, 127 lbs., San Juan, P.R., 13-1, 9 KOs vs.

Wilner SOTO, 125 lbs., Canalete , Colombia, 22-10, 12 KOs

MARQUEZ TKO 4/8

8 Rounds – Featherweights (126 LBS)

Jan Paul RIVERA, 129 lbs., Salinas, P.R., 3-0, 3 KOs vs.

Felix Sosa, 127.8 lbs., New Jersey, 1-1

RIVERA WINS UD 40-36. 40-36, 40-36

6 Rounds – Lightweights (135 LBS)

Harold LAGUNA, 134.2 lbs., Guaynabo, P.R., 5-0, 4 KOs vs.

Carlos MATOS, 134.2 lbs., Cabo Rojo, P.R., 2-4

LAGUNA WINS UD 59-55, 59-55, 58-56

Paulie Malignaggi, Ivan Calderon, Mike Goldberg, Claudia Trejos, Alan Obrador will be calling Friday’s action from ringside. Juan Manuel Marquez will be ringside with Miguel Cotto.

The ProBox TV bi-monthly schedule for the remainder of 2022 is as follows: September 9, September 23, October 7, October 26, November 4, November 18, December 2, December 9. There is also weekly original content produced by the founders including, podcasts, talk shows and in the gym content, plus monthly documentaries and behind the scenes content. All for the nominal fee of $1.99 per month. In 2023 there will be one live boxing event per month from USA, Puerto Rico and Mexico – that’s three live boxing events per month.

