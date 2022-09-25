Miguel Vargas Shines With First Big League HR

Miguel Vargas hits his first Major League HR/ MLB,Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. After the Albert Pujols show Friday night, we have to ask ourselves, what’s next? There have been only 3 other times when someone has hit his 700th home run let alone 699 and 700 back to back in the same game. So how do we top that? By making things normal. Like watching a ballgame.

What’s next is what has always been there for us, baseball. It is the one thing that is never going away. Even when there is a lock-out, hurricane, snow storm or McDonalds running out of French fries, there is always baseball to watch and talk about.

Tonight future Hall of Fame great Albert Pujols faced future Hall of Fame great Clayton Kershaw. Albert has 32 official at bats with 0 HR. Yet he has a .361 batting average with 6 walks and 7 strikeouts facing Kershaw. I would call that even. This could be the last time they will ever face each other in the regular season so we will have something to talk about. Tonight it remained even with Pujols getting a hard line drive base hit to center field and going 1 for 3 with 1 strikeout.

With Freddie Freeman out of the lineup for the second straight day due to illness, Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, filled in at first base and in his first at bat, he slammed a 2 run dinger into the center field pavilion off of former Yankee Jordan Montgomery. It was his first Major League home run and it got the fans jumping. It was not a good night for Montgomery. The big lefty left with a line of 4 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, all earned and 3 home runs. 5 of the 7 hits he gave up were for extra bases. Kershaw finished with a line of 6 innings, 7 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk , 7 strikeouts and 1 home run and is now 10-3 on the year.

The attendance of 52,527 was the 15th sellout at Dodger Stadium this year. Those fans saw their Dodgers beat the Cardinals 6-2 for win number 105. Winning is quite normal here in LA and it keeps them coming back in droves. To date they have drawn 3,527,904 and with 7 home games left, they could hit 3.8 million this year. That’s a lot of people watching and talking baseball and a lot of peanuts and Cracker Jacks!