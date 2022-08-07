Miguel’s doubts, retirement or more millions – Las dudas de Miguel, el retiro o más millones

“Love and interest went to the field one day… and the interest was stronger than the love I had for him”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-Miguel Cabrera has achieved so much in baseball that he has been much more than that little boy dreamed of in Maracay.

Miguel Cabrera, with his knees quite bruised and about to refuse to support him, will turn 40 at the start of the 2023 season, on April 18 of next year.

Miguel Cabrera announced the day before yesterday that he would retire at the end of the current campaign. But yesterday, Saturday, he said the opposite, that he would play until the end of his current contract, in 2023.

Miguel Cabrera heard his agents from ISE Baseball advise him not to stop receiving the 32 million dollars for next year. Of course, ISE Baseball will take no less than $1,280,000 for their commission.

Miguel Cabrera has received, for playing in the Major Leagues, $368 million 410 thousand 623 dollars, plus 32 million this year and 32 million in 2023.

Miguel Cabrera has reminded me of Willie Mays, when in 1973, hired by the Mets for 165 thousand dollars, he apparently hit a line drive to left field, and halfway to first base he fell to his knees and was unable to get up on his own. . They had to help him. He was out.

They didn’t tell me. I was in the press box at Shea Stadium.

The Mets had hired Mays, already in his 42nd year, to take advantage of the brillian$t history of his career with the Giants in New York and San Francisco. It was his 23rd campaign.

Everyone in the stadium felt sorry for the pity given by that figure of one of the very few bigleaguers with all five faculties.

One of the most repeated phrases in this environment has been: “Baseball was invented for Willie Mays to play.”

Miguel Cabrera, without the five faculties, but with wonderful facility to hit the ball with the bat, plus an unusual power, has been one of the most remarkable hitters in history.

In another time, before writing about his millions of dollars, he would have written about the four seasons he has been the best at bat and the 309 career average, which is the highest of all assets.

I would have written that he has appeared in 12 All-Star Games and that he has two MVP titles and four LatinoMVP titles with a total of 506 home runs, 3,074 hits and 1,840 RBIs.

Miguel Cabrera has won glory and to spend 369 million, at one per year, he would need to live 369 more years… You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————-Español———————————————

Las dudas de Miguel, el retiro o más millones

“El amor y el interés fueron al campo un día… y más pudo el interés que el amor que le tenía”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Miguel Cabrera ha logrado tanto en el beisbol, que ha sido mucho más de lo que soñaba en Maracay aquel muchachito.

Miguel Cabrera, con las rodillas bastante golpeadas y a punto de negarse a sostenerlo, cumplirá sus 40 años de edad al comenzar la temporada 2023, el 18 de abril del próximo año.

Miguel Cabrera anunció anteayer que se retiraría al terminar la actual campaña. Pero ayer sábado dijo lo contrario, que jugaría hasta terminar su actual contrato, en 2023.

Miguel Cabrera oyó a sus agentes de ISE Baseball, aconsejarle que no dejara de recibir los 32 millones de dólares del año que viene. Por supuesto, ISE Baseball se llevará no menos de un millón 280 mil dólares por su comisión.

Miguel Cabrera ha cobrado, por jugar en Grandes Ligas, 368 millones 410 mil 623 dólares, más los 32 millones de este año y los 32 de 2023.

Miguel Cabrera me ha hecho recordar a Willie Mays, cuando en 1973 contratado por los Mets por 165 mil dólares, conectó una línea, aparentemente, de hit al left field, y a media carrera hacia primera base cayó de rodillas y no pudo levantarse por sí mismo. Tuvieron que auxiliarlo. Fue out.

No me lo contaron. Yo estaba en el palco de la prensa de Shea Stadium.

Los Mets habían contratado Mays, ya en sus 42 años, para aprovechar la brillante historia de su carrera con los Gigantes en Nueva York y en San Francisco. Era su campaña 23.

Todos en el estadio sentimos lástima por la lástima que daba aquella figura de uno de los muy pocos bigleaguers con las cinco facultades.

Una de las más repetidas frases de este ambiente ha sido: “El beisbol fue inventado para que lo jugara Willie Mays”.

Miguel Cabrera, sin las cinco facultades, pero con maravillosa facilidad para chocar la pelota con el bate, más un poder fuera de lo normal, ha sido uno de los bateadores más notables de la historia.

En otra época, antes de escribir acerca de sus millones de dólares, lo hubiera hecho sobre las cuatro temporadas que ha sido el mejor al bate y del promedio de por vida de 309, que es el mayor de todos los activos.

Habría escrito que ha aparecido en 12 Juegos de Estrellas y que tiene dos títulos de Más Valioso, y cuatro veces LatinoMVP con total de 506 jonrones, tres mil 74 incogibles y mil 840 carreras impulsadas.

Miguel Cabrera ha ganado la gloria y para gastar 369 millones, a uno por año, necesitaría vivir 369 años más… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

