Million$ fe$tival with Dodger$-Turner music – Fe$tival de millone$ con mú$ica Dodger$-Turner

“Money is not life, it is just vanity”… Luis Alcaraz.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, “Believe it or not,” will be paid two million dollars, two million, gentlemen!, NOT to play with the team . That is, so that he does NOT work.

Yes, so that he inexplicably disappears from the roster, because they do want him in that uniform.

What contradictions, what madness!

At Dodgers Stadium they hope to talk with his agents, “Vayner Sports”, to see if they reach an agreement, after having given him the two million.

And Turner is furious because they gave him that pair of million dollars. Possibly the first person in the history of mankind, that is offended by being given such a gift.

Of course, this entanglement of millions of dollars, entangled with big business pretensions, deserves an extensive explanation.

But it’s simple: Turner, who will turn 38 in a few days, on Wednesday the 23rd, earned 20 million for the 2022 campaign, and had an option for 16 million for 2023 to end his multi-year contract.

Now, the Dodgers could refuse to fulfill that commitment, leaving him free, if they paid him (buyout), two million. And that’s what they did.

Justin Turner is now a free agent, but the Dodgers would re-sign him, if instead of the historical 16 million, he and his agents accepted 10 million… Of course, plus the two million already received from the displeasure… It will dawn and we will see!

A few years ago, if they said that someone had gotten angry because they gave him two million dollars so that he did not work, surely, the answer would have been, “Listen, stop talking crazy.”

But today that’s the prize for Turner, for hitting .278 this year with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs, far fewer than expected in the Dodgers Stadium office.

By chance, I had dinner the night before with a friend named Rickey Servinio, who is a Wall Street investor. Of course, we talk about baseball money these days.

“What happens with the current economy of that game is as unpredictable as it was unbelievable very recently. In the business world we don’t understand how they handle money. Amazed, we comment on it daily.”

True, the Justin Turner case would have been good material for the section of that admired Robert Ripley, “Believe it or not.”

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————-

Fe$tival de millone$ con mú$ica Dodger$-Turner

“El dinero no es la vida, es tan sólo vanidad”… Luis Alcaraz.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Al tercera base de los Dodgers, Justin Turner, “Aunque Ud. no lo Crea”, le pagarán dos millones de dólares, ¡dos millones, caballeros!, para que NO juegue con el equipo. Es decir, para que NO trabaje.

Sí, para que desaparezca del róster inexplicablemente, porque sí lo quieren dentro de ese uniforme.

¡Vaya contradicciones, vaya locuras!.

En Dodgers Stadium esperan conversar con sus agentes, “Vayner Sports”, a ver si llegan a un acuerdo, después de haberle regalado los dos millones.

Y Turner está furioso debido a que le han regalado ese par de milloncejos. Posiblemente la primera persona en la historia de la humanidad, que se ofende porque le hagan tal obsequio.

Desde luego, este enredo de millones de dólares, enmarañados con pretensiones de gran negocio, merece una amplia explicación.

Pero es simple: Turner, quien cumplirá sus 38 años de edad dentro de unos días, el miércoles 23, cobró 20 millones por la campaña de este 2022, y tenía para 2023, una opción por 16 millones, para finalizar su contrato multianual.

Ahora, los Dodgers podían negarse a cumplir ese compromiso, dejándolo libre, si le pagaban (buyout), dos millones. Y fue lo que hicieron.

Justin Turner es ahora agente libre, pero los Dodgers lo refirmarían, si en vez de los históricos 16 millones, él y sus agentes aceptaran 10 millones… Por supuesto, más los ya recibido dos millones del disgusto… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Hace pocos años, si decían que alguien se había enojado, porque le daban dos millones de dólares para que no trabajara, con seguridad, la respuesta hubiera sido, “Óyeme, deja de hablar pistoladas”.

Pero hoy día eso es el premio para Turner, por batear este año para 278, 13 jonrones y 81 impulsadas, mucho menos de lo esperado en las oficinas de Dodgers Stadium .

Por casualidad, cené antenoche con un amigo, llamado Rickey Servinio, quien es inversionista en La Bolsa. Por supuesto, que hablamos del dinero del beisbol en estos días.

“Lo que ocurre con la economía actual de ese espectáculo es tan impredecible, como increíble era hace muy poco. En el mundo de los negocios no entendemos cómo manejan el dinero. Asombrados, lo comentamos a diario”.

Cierto, el caso Justin Turner hubiera sido buen material para la sección de aquel admirado Robert Ripley, “Aunque Ud. no lo Crea”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5