Minaya now with Cashman and Yankees – Minaya ahora con Cashman y Yankees

“Living is the same as dying. Every day that passes is one less that remains”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Question of the Week: The current number one prospect for one of the National League teams, is a 21-year-old Latin American shortstop, who is rated as the best at the position in recent decades. Do you know who is this?

The Answer: The Rockies have kept Ezequiel (Car`e Risa) Tovar, 21, a native of Maracay, Venezuela, in the minors for two seasons, but on September 23 they already introduced him to the Major Leagues, to the time he’s invited to training this year in Tucson.

Ezequiel is ambidextrous at bat, skillful in making contact, with frequent power and is also very good at running the bases. Defensively, he has very soft hands and an arm that is as powerful as it is accurate.

“Death is inevitable. And the other inevitable is life”… Charlie Chaplin.

“Everyone hates death, because it is a sad reality. Everyone loves life, because it is a beautiful lie”… Fr. Franco Rinaldi.

Omar, the first to speak Spanish

The Yankees scored two very good ones, when they managed to retain Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million) and sign Carlos Rodón (six years, $162 million). And now they’ve just made another major move by hiring Dominican executive Omar Minaya, one of the brightest brains in baseball.

Minaya, who was the first Hispanic general manager in the majors, is a advisor to Yankee Stadium general manager Brian Cashman.

In 2002, the Expos made Minaya their general manager. And he has held executive positions with the Mets and Padres.

To the outfield, even if he doesn’t want it

Speaking of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis, like it or not, will have to take refuge in the outfield, because the shortstop is Xánder Bogaerts. The truth is that at Petko Park they have lost confidence in the Dominican, since he needs more time to get injured riding motorcycles and to be suspended for using prohibited substances than to play.

Thank you guys

I wholeheartedly thank the authors of the hundreds of messages and calls I received the day before yesterday, when I turned 94. In other words, I am a 1929 model.

I hope to continue filming for a few more years, like who says, right?

“Death is not a big deal. What is a calamity is that those close to you think that you are going to be eternal”… J.V.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————-Español————–

Minaya ahora con Cashman y Yankees

“Vivir equivale a ir muriendo. Cada día que pasa es uno menos que queda”… Mahatma Gandhi.

La Pregunta de la Semana: El actual prospecto número uno de uno de los equipos de la Liga Nacional, es un shortsop latinoamericano de 21 años, a quien califican como el mejor de la posición en las últimas décadas. ¿Sabes de quién se trata?

La Respuesta: Los Rockies han mantenido en las menores, durante dos temporadas, a Ezequiel (Car`e Risa) Tovar, de 21 años, nativo de Maracay, Venezuela, pero el 23 de septiembre pasado ya lo presentaron en Grandes Ligas, a la vez que está invitado a los entrenamientos de este año, en Tucson.

Ezequiel es ambidextro al bate, habilidoso haciendo contacto, con frecuente poder y además, es muy bueno corriendo las bases. A la defensiva, tiene manos muy suaves y brazo tan potente como educado.

“La muerte es inevitable. Y lo otro inevitable es la vida”… Charlie Chaplin.

“Todos odian la muerte, porque es triste realidad. Todos aman la vida, porque es una bella mentira”… Pbro. Franco Rinaldi.

Omar, el primero de habla hispana

Los Yankees se anotaron dos muy buenas, cuando lograron retener a Aaron Judge (nueve años, 360 millones) y firmar a Carlos Rodón (seis años, 162 millones). Y ahora acaban de hacer otro movimiento de gran importancia al contratar al ejecutivo dominicano, Omar Minaya, uno de los cerebros más brillantes en el beisbol.

Minaya, quien fue el primer hispano gerente-general en las Mayores, es consejero del gerente-general en Yankee Stadium, Brian Cashman.

En 2002, los Expos convirtieron a Minaya en gerente-general. Y ha ocupado cargos ejecutivos con los Mets y los Padres.

Al outfield, así no lo quiera

Hablando de los sacerdotes sandiegiuinos, Fernando Tatis, quiera o no, tendrá que refugiarse en el outfield, porque el shortstop es Xánder Bogaerts. Lo cierto es que en Petko Park han perdido la confianza en el dominicano, ya que necesita más tiempo para lesionarse manejando motos y para estar suspendido por usar sustancias prohibidas, que para jugar.

Graaaaaacias muchachones

Agradezco de todo corazón a los autores de los centenares de mensajes y llamadas que recibí anteayer, cuando llegué a mis 94. O sea, soy modelo 1929.

Espero seguir rodando unos años más, como quien dice, ¿no?.

“La muerte no es gran cosa. Lo que sí es una calamidad, es que los allegados piensen que uno va a ser eterno”… J.V.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5