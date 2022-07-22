Minor League players demand better salaries – Peloteros de las menores exigen mejores salarios

“The compliment is not a compliment, but a relief of what you would like to do and cannot do”… Eladio Secades.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** For the second year in The All-Star Game they wore uniforms of the Leagues and not of the teams. Many fans and dozens of journalists protested, so the commissioner, Ron Manfred said…: “Nike pays for their advertising and for the uniforms”…

** If Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, have rejected a contract for 440 million dollars, what they demand is not less than half a Billion, 500,000,000… ** By the way, Soto is angry with the Nationals, because they sent him to the All-Star Game on a commercial flight, in first class. He aspired that they hire a charter flight for him alone…

**Speaking of Billions, Harry Marino, leader of the minors, has demanded that Commissioner Manfred force branch players to pay better… He said…: “Most of them have to get another job, because their fees are not enough . And the commissioner gets $17,500 a year. What he said about acceptable wages in the minors is monstrous and untrue “…

-o-o-o-

“Very rarely does the Creole compliment stop being a little rude to be a little funny”… Eladio Secades.

-o-o-o-

** Marino alleges that a minority of new professionals receive millionaire bonuses. There are those who only give a thousand dollars and then a salary of $200 a week… ** The commissioner has emphasized…: “I strongly reject the assertion that minor league players do not receive decent fees.”

** And a few days ago they broke the record for the largest bonus, which was that of Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, to whom the Pirates gave eight million in 2011. That amount was now surpassed by the eight million 100 thousand received by the pitcher and outfielder, Druw (Andruw’s son) Jones, via the Diamondbacks… ** Another multi-million dollar bonus this year has been pitcher Kumar Rocker. The Rangers paid five million 200 thousand… ** The truth is that the youngsters in the minors, when they find out about cases like that of Juan Soto, who aspires to collect 500 million, compare it with his 200 weekly and don’t feel good… ** But, baseball is one of the few professions that pay salaries to those who prepare to exercise them. In the others, the student or a scholarship, they pay for that…

-o-o-o-o-

“In the United States compliments are not imposed, because men go too fast to say them and women rush too much to listen to them”… Eladio Secades.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

———————————-Español—————————————

Peloteros de las menores exigen mejores salarios

“El piropo no es un halago, sino un desahogo de lo que se quisiera hacer y no puede hacerse”… Eladio Secades.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Por segundo año en El Juego de Estrellas vistieron uniformes de las Ligas y no de los equipos. Muchos fanáticos y docenas de periodistas, protestaron, por lo que el comisionado, Ron Manfred dijo…: “Nike paga por su anuncio y por los uniformes”…

** Si Juan Soto y su agente, Scott Boras, han despreciado un contrato por 440 millones de dólares, lo que exigen no es menos de medio Billón, 500.000.000… ** Por cierto, Soto está enojado con los Nationals, porque lo mandaron al Juego de Estrellas en un vuelo comercial, en primera clase. Él aspiraba que contrataran un vuelo charter para él solo…

**Hablando de Billones, Harry Marino, dirigente de las menores, ha exigido que el comisionado Manfred, obligue a pagar mejor a los jugadores de las sucursales… Dijo…: “La mayoría tienen que conseguir otro trabajo, porque sus honorarios no son suficientes. Y el comisionado cobra 17 millones 500 dólares por año. Lo que dijo sobre los sueldos aceptables en las menores monstruoso y falso”…

-o-o-o-

“Muy rara vez el piropo críollo deja de ser un poco grosero para ser un poco gracioso”… Eladio Secades.

-o-o-o-

** Alega Marino que una minoría de los nuevos profesionales reciben bonos millonarios. Los hay a quienes solo dan mil dólares y después, como sueldo, 200 a la semana… ** El comisionado ha recalcado…: “Rechazo enérgicamente la aseveración de que los jugadores de las menores no reciben honorarios decentes”..

** Y hace días batieron el record del bono más grande, que era el de Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, a quien los Piratas dieron ocho millones en 2011. Esa cantidad fue superada ahora por los ocho millones 100 mil recibidos por el pitcher y outfielder, Druw (el hijo de Andruw) Jones, vía los Diamondbacks… ** Otro bono multimillonario de este año ha sido el del lanzador, Kumar Rocker. Los Rangers pagaron cinco millones 200 mil… ** Lo cierto es que los jovencitos de abajo, al enterarse de casos como el de Juan Soto, quien aspira cobrar 500 millones, comparan con sus 200 semanales y no se sienten bien… ** Pero, el beisbol es una de las pocas profesiones que pagan sueldos a quienes se preparan para ejercerlas. En las demás, el estudiante o una beca, pagan por eso…

-o-o-o-o-

“En Estados Unidos no se imponen los piropos, porque los hombres van muy de prisa para decirlos y las mujeres corren demasiado para escucharlos”… Eladio Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com