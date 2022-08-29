Mitchell Paige’s for Julio Rodríguez – La de Mitchell Paige para Julio Rodríguez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My much admired Julito

…:

I’ll explain why I annoy you with this letter.

First of all, to celebrate your sensational appearance in the Major Leagues, when you seem to be flying without brakes, towards the title of Rookie of the Year.

Second: To congratulate you because you became the earliest player in the American League to hit 20 home runs and at the same time steal 20 bases, and you are also the first native Latin American rookie with such a feat.

Third: Because you, me and two others have been the only rookies to achieve 20-20. I was the first, in 1977, with the Athletics; they followed, the Californian of the Twins, Marty Córdova, in 1985; and Ellis Burks, with the 1987 Red Sox.

In other words, it took 106 years for me to be the first, and now 35 more years for you to join the group.

The 21,000 inhabitants of your town, Lomas de Cabrera, Dominican, must be dancing merengue on the tips of their feet, celebrating your status as a new bigleaguer.

By the way, it caught my attention that the demonym of that beautiful population of the Province of Dejabón, is the same lomacabríos as lomacabrereros.

I still have more reasons to hug you effusively in friendly congratulations:

Well, my biggest major league salary was $150,000 for the 1980 season, just 32 years ago. And you are going to collect 100 times that sum, not for one year, but for 14 years, 15 million annually until 2034, for a total of 210 million.

And 150 thousand, was what the best ones charged. They told us that Babe Ruth never won that, because his biggest fee was 80 thousand, and only in two of his 22 seasons.

Now, true, with my 150 thousand dollars, I felt rich, a multimillionaire.

Some fellow journalists have titled:

“Mariners, OF Julio Rodriguez agree to monster contract extension.”

You deserve it, you deserve it. And, in addition to being on a roster that needs you, you will live in a city like Seattle, which is a delight.

.

You deserve that money, friend Julito, you deserve the honors and you deserve the good life that you can give yourself.

But I remind you, I warn you, that it is more difficult to manage 210 million dollars than to hit Major League pitchers.

If you are wrong seven times at bat, your average is 300, if you are wrong seven times in administration, you can lose seven million.

I wish you the best as soon as you dream and in everything you try…

Hugs. Your friend, Mitchell.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5



—————————————-Español——————————————–

La de Mitchell Paige para Julio Rodríguez

Coral Gables, Florida- (VIP-WIRE) – Mi muy admirado Julito

…:

Te explico por qué te molesto con esta carta.

Antes que nada, para celebrar tu sensacional presentación en Grandes Ligas, cuando pareces disparado sin frenos, hacia el título de Novato del Año.

Segundo: Para felicitarte porque te convertiste en el pelotero de la Liga Americana que más temprano ha sacado 20 jonrones y a la vez, ha robado 20 bases, y además eres el primer novato nativo de Latinoamérica con tal hazaña.

Tercero: Porque tú, yo y otros dos hemos sido los únicos novatos en lograr los 20-20. Yo fui el primero, en 1977, con los Atléticos; siguieron, el californiano de los Twins, Marty Córdova, en 1985; y Ellis Burks, con los Medias Rojas de 1987.

O sea, se necesitaron 106 años para que yo fuera el primero, y ahora 35 años más para que tú te integraras al grupo.

Los 21 mil habitantes de tu pueblo, Lomas de Cabrera, Dominicana, deben estar bailando merengue en las puntas de los pies, celebrando tu calidad de nuevo bigleaguer.

Por cierto, me llamó la atención que el gentilicio de esa preciosa población de la Provincia de Dejabón, sea igual lomacabríos que lomacabrereros.

Todavía tengo más motivos para abrazarte efusivamente en felicitación amistosa:

Bueno, mi mayor sueldo en Grandes Ligas, fueron 150 mil dólares por la temporada de 1980, hace sólo 32 años. Y tú vas a cobrar 100 veces esa suma, no durante un año, sino por 14 años, 15 millones anuales hasta 2.034, para total de 210 millones.

Y 150 mil, era lo que cobrábamos los mejores. Nos decían que Babe Ruth nunca ganó eso, porque sus mayores honorarios fueron 80 mil, y sólo en dos de sus 22 temporadas.

Ahora, cierto, con mis 150 mil dólares, me sentía rico, multimillonario.

Algunos compañeros periodistas, han titulado:

“Mariners, OF Julio Rodríguez agree to monster contract extension”.

Lo mereces, lo mereces. Y, además de estar en un róster que te necesita, vivirás en una ciudad como Seattle, que es una delicia

.

Mereces ese dinero, amigo Julito, mereces los honores y mereces la buena vida que te puedes dar.

Pero te recuerdo, te advierto, que es más difícil manejar 210 millones de dólares que batearle a los pitchers de Grandes Ligas.

Si al bate te equivocas siete veces, tu promedio es 300, si en la administración te equivocas siete veces, puedes perder siete millones.

Te deseo lo mejor en cuanto sueñes y en todo lo que intentes…

Abrazos. Tu amigo, Mitchell.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5