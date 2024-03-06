Image Credit: MLB

The following was released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, March 6th – MLB announces ceremonial and game presentation details for Dominican Republic Series

MLB’s 2024 WORLD TOUR makes its first stop in the Dominican Republic when the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off in two Spring Training contests at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fans attending the special event on March 9 & 10 will be treated to unique festivities and with some of the country’s most notable names participating in pre and postgame activities.

Dominican award-winning global recording artist Natti Natasha, serves as the Series Ambassador, appearing at the ballpark and showcasing the unique event and MLB’s best players to her extensive fanbase. Natti will welcome fans in attendance, will attend an MLB Play Ball Event in Santo Domingo on Saturday and amp up the crowd in attendance Sunday when makes a guest appearance in the DJ Booth on Sunday. Her last album “Nastly Singles” has surpassed 500 million streams and has produced multiple No. 1 radio hits. Celebrating Dominican culture, she recently performed at Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 debuting a new live mambo version of “Ya No Te Extraño,” which has surpassed 640,000 views on YouTube. As a multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and cultural influencer, she has garnered multiple music awards and amassed billions of streams and YouTube views of her music and performances.

For Game 1 on Saturday, Dominican singer song writer and Grammy-nominated artist Manny Cruz performs the country’s national anthem and on Sunday, Bachata artist Zacarias Ferreira will perform on Sunday. La Coral Mixta Domínico-Americana, the internationally-renowned mixed chorus based in Santo Domingo, will perform the National Anthem of the United States in the stadium before both games. Dominican Hall of Famers Pedro Martínez and David Ortiz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 on Saturday while Dominican artist El Alfa takes the mound for for Game 2.

Television personality Jhoel Lopez and actress Gabi Desangles serve as in-game hosts for the festivities at Estadio Quisqueya for both games. After Game 1, fans will be treated to a spectacular fireworks presentation and after Game 2 concludes, Dominican sensation DJ Adoni performs a special 30-minute set.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SERIES GAME PRESENTATION

Natti Natasha – Dominican Series Ambassador

La Coral Mixta Domínico-Americana – U.S. National Anthem Performers

The series is an exciting opportunity to highlight Dominican talent playing in MLB and encourage the already thrilling baseball culture and fandom in the country. Red Sox stars Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello and Rays stars like Yandy Diaz, Jose Siri, and Randy Arozarena will get a chance to play in front of the passionate fans of the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic is home to a variety of baseball education and training programs through MLB’s Dominican Republic Academies. This inaugural series will continue to honor the players who have passed through those academies and celebrate the profound impact of Dominican players within the game of baseball.

The MLB WORLD TOUR is an historic slate of games that will bring MLB teams and players to the league’s global fan base. The MLB WORLD TOUR represents MLB and the MLBPA’s largest ever international play plan featuring up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe between the 2023-2026 seasons.

Tickets for MLB WORLD TOUR: Dominican Republic Series, which are available now, can be purchased at https://mlbdrseries.uepa.com

