Pitch Clock in Between Batters - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The following was recently announced by Major League Baseball – MLB Announces Competition Committee Modifications for 2024 Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced modifications to the Official Baseball Rules that have been approved by the joint Competition Committee beginning with the 2024 Championship Season, including Spring Training and the Postseason. The Competition Committee – comprised of six owners, four players and one umpire – was created as a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) in 2022.

Today’s vote followed the Committee’s discussions over several meetings throughout the offseason and additional conversations with General Managers, Field Managers and the Executive Committee of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association (MLBUA). The changes adopted by the Committee include adjustments based on feedback from Major League Player and Umpire representatives. The Committee also agreed to table separate proposals on Blocking Bases and Pitching Deliveries for further discussion this offseason.

The following modifications were approved by the joint Competition Committee:

Runner’s Lane: The Runner’s Lane will be widened to include the dirt area between the foul line and the infield grass. Widening the lane allows batters to take a more direct path to first base while retaining protection from interference. The distance between the foul line and the infield grass will be between 18 and 24 inches in all parks, with some limited grace periods granted by MLB due to difficulty in modifying the field (e.g., synthetic turf field).